    High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today: September 30, 2024

    By Editor Fact Checked,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmjNb_0vofnzAt00

    Rates on savings accounts are going down. You can now earn 5.84% or higher on your savings.

    Shopping for an account where you can put some money aside? Here’s a look at some of the best savings rates you can find today.

    Traditional Savings Account Rates Today

    Traditional savings accounts, called “statement savings accounts” within the banking industry, are infamous for paying puny interest rates. But this isn’t always the case. Many online banks and credit unions likely pay rates 10x higher than your neighborhood bank.

    Today’s highest rate on a standard savings account with a $2,500 minimum deposit requirement is 5.84%, according to data from Curinos. If you spot a basic savings account with a rate in that ballpark, you’ve found a good deal. One week ago, the best yield also was 5.84%.

    Today’s average APY for a traditional savings account is 0.23%, Curinos says. Last week, it was 0.24%. APY, or annual percentage yield, shows the actual return your account will earn in a year. It includes compound interest, which is interest that builds on the interest already in your account.

    High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today

    High-yield savings accounts often pay much higher interest than conventional savings accounts. But the trade-off is you may have to meet strict conditions laid down by the bank or credit union. Often, that means making a large deposit to open the account.

    On high-yield accounts requiring a minimum deposit of $10,000, today’s best interest rate is 5.35%. That’s unchanged from one week ago.

    The average APY for those accounts is now 0.24% APY, about the same as a week ago.

    On high-yield savings accounts with a minimum opening deposit of $25,000, the highest rate offered today is 4.97%. You’ll be in good shape if you can find an account offering a rate close to 4.97%. Last week at this time, the best rate was a similar 4.97%.

    The current average is 0.25% APY for a high-yield account with a $25,000 minimum deposit. That’s below last week’s 0.26%.

    How High Can Savings Rates Go?

    That’s tough to say—it depends on the path of inflation and the overall economy.

    The highest interest rates in recent history were seen in the early 1980s when the Fed hiked the federal funds rate to over 19%. That was in response to record-breaking inflation that had prices rising at a rate of over 14% annually.

    In the early 1980s, the average five-year CD paid almost 12%, compared to less than 2% today, according to Bankrate data. Savings rates eventually fell as inflation cooled and the federal funds rate was brought back down.

    Methodology

    Curinos determines the average rates for savings accounts by focusing on those intended for personal use. Certain types of savings accounts—such as relationship-based accounts and accounts designed for youths, seniors and students—are not considered in the calculation.

