Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Forbes Advisor

    Mortgage Rates Today: September 30, 2024—Rates Remain Fairly Steady

    By MortgagesStudent Loans Deputy Editor Reviewed,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09rVfl_0vodmqL100

    The current mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose by 0.02 percentage point in the last week to 6.67%, according to Curinos.

    Meanwhile, the APR on a 15-year fixed mortgage dropped 0.05 percentage point during the same period to 5.69%.

    For existing homeowners, compare your current mortgage rates with today’s refinance rates.

    Current Mortgage Rates for September 30, 2024

    30-Year Mortgage Rates

    Today’s average rate on a 30-year mortgage (fixed-rate) decreased to 6.67% from 6.69% yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 6.65%.

    The 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 6.69%. At this time last week, it was 6.63%. Here’s why APR is important.

    At today’s interest rate of 6.67%, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $643 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. You’d pay approximately $131,560 in total interest over the life of the loan.

    15-Year Mortgage Rates

    Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 5.69%, down 0.05 percentage point from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.74%.

    The APR on a 15-year fixed is 5.72%. It was 5.69% a week earlier.

    A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 5.69% will cost $827 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $48,877 in total interest.

    Jumbo Mortgage Rates

    The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.75%— 0.06 percentage point up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week APR low of 5.50% and a 52-week high of 10.50%.

    A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 6.75% will cost you $648 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,863.

    How To Calculate Mortgage Payments

    One of the first steps in buying a house is budgeting. To get a general idea of how much owning a home will cost, start by using a mortgage calculator to crunch the numbers.

    Just input the following data to get an idea of how much a house will cost:

    • Home price
    • Down payment amount
    • Interest rate
    • Loan term
    • Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

    How Much House Can I Afford?

    The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.

    Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

    • Income
    • Debt
    • Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)
    • Down payment
    • Credit score

    How Are Mortgage Rates Determined?

    Mortgage interest rates are determined by several factors, including some that borrowers can’t control:

    • Federal Reserve. The Fed rate hikes and decreases adjust the federal funds rate, which helps determine the benchmark interest rate that banks lend money at. As a result, mortgage rates tend to move in the same direction with the Fed’s rate decision.
    • Bond market. Mortgages are also loosely connected to long-term bond yields as investors look for income-producing assets—specifically, the 10-year U.S. Treasury Bond. Home loan rates tend to increase as bond prices decrease, and vice versa.
    • Economic health. Rates can increase during a strong economy when consumer demand is higher and unemployment levels are lower. Anticipate lower rates as the economy weakens and there is less demand for mortgages.
    • Inflation. Banks and lenders may increase rates during inflationary periods to slow the rate of inflation. Additionally, inflation makes goods and services more expensive, reducing the dollar’s purchasing power.

    While the above factors set the base interest rate for new mortgages, there are several areas that borrowers can focus on to get a lower rate:

    • Credit score. Applicants with a credit score of 670 or above tend to have an easier time qualifying for a better interest rate. Typically, most lenders require a minimum score of 620 to qualify for a conventional mortgage.
    • Debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Lenders may issue mortgages to borrowers with a DTI of 50% or less. However, applying with a DTI below 43% is recommended.
    • Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. Conventional home loans charge private mortgage insurance when your LTV exceeds 80% of the appraisal value, meaning you need to put at least 20% down to avoid higher rates. Additionally, FHA mortgage insurance premiums expire after the first 11 years when you put at least 10% down.
    • Loan term. Longer-term loans such as a 30-year or 20-year mortgage tend to charge higher rates than a 15-year loan term. However, your monthly payment can be more affordable over a longer term.
    • Residence type. Interest rates for a primary residence can be lower than a second home or an investment property. This is because the lender of your primary mortgage receives compensation first in the event of foreclosure.

    What Is the Best Type of Mortgage Loan?

    As you compare lenders, consider getting rate quotes for several loan programs. In addition to comparing rates and fees, these programs can have flexible down payment and credit requirements that make qualifying easier.

    Conventional mortgages are likely to offer competitive rates when you have a credit score between 670 and 850, although it’s possible to qualify with a minimum score of 620. This home loan type also doesn’t require annual fees when you have at least 20% equity and waive PMI.

    Several government-backed programs are better when you want to make little or no down payment:

    • FHA loans. Borrowers with a credit score above 580 only need to put 3.5% down and applicants with credit scores ranging from 500 to 579 are only required to make a 10% down payment with FHA loans.
    • VA loans. Servicemembers, veterans and qualifying spouses don’t need to make a down payment when the sales price is less than the home’s appraisal value. VA loan credit requirements vary by lender.
    • USDA loans. Applicants in eligible rural areas can buy or build a home with no money down using a USDA loan. Moderate-income borrowers can qualify for a 30-year fixed-rate term through the Guaranteed Loan Program. Further, buyers with a very low or low income can receive a 33-year term and payment assistance is available through the agency’s Direct Loans program. Credit requirements differ by lender.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    What is a good mortgage rate?

    How to get a lower mortgage interest rate?

    How long can you lock in a mortgage rate?

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Current HELOC & Home Equity Loan Rates: September 26, 2024—Rates Are Mixed
    Forbes Advisor6 days ago
    Today’s Personal Loan Rates: September 24, 2024—Rates Drop
    Forbes Advisor8 days ago
    Mortgage Rates Today: October 2, 2024—Rates Remain Fairly Steady
    Forbes Advisor18 hours ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today: September 30, 2024
    Forbes Advisor2 days ago
    Winners And Losers From The Fed’s Interest Rate Decision
    Forbes Advisor13 days ago
    Money Market Interest Rates Today: September 27, 2024 — Earn Up To 5.07%
    Forbes Advisor5 days ago
    The Best States For Children’s Health
    Forbes Advisor13 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson16 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Best Car Accident Lawyers Durham, NC Of 2024
    Forbes Advisor14 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile3 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute12 hours ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy