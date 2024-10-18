New Recommendation (October 18, 2024)

As the saying goes, you have to spend money to make money. But in an equity market lacking patience, doing so can have negative consequences for a company’s stock if it hurts profits too much in the interim. Just look at shares of customer experience solutions provider Concentrix, which were down 35% year-to-date due in large part to the significant top-line growth from key acquisitions made over the past few years not translating into higher earnings. And that was before nosediving even farther last month after tempering its revenue and margin expectations for the final quarter of fiscal 2024.

Yet while there’s no denying that these acquisitions haven’t provided the lift to the bottom line many were hoping for while also strapping CNXC with a considerable amount of debt, there are good reasons why this is likely to change soon. Most notably, the greater market opportunities afforded by the increased scale and breadth of capabilities resulting from the addition of their solutions and technologies, along with CNXC’s successful efforts to embed generative AI into its newer offerings, are resonating with its clients. This has led to more success in winning new business, including sizable expansion deals with existing customers and contracts formerly serviced by competitors.

In fact, investments to secure these deals are among the biggest reasons for CNXC’s lack of earnings growth, as well as for the more tempered view for the current quarter. Specifically, the company has decided to absorb greater upfront costs on some of its major recent awards in order to obtain longer term contracts. Because these deals won’t begin to meaningfully contribute to revenue and profits for several more quarters, CNXC’s margins are being doubly hit by these higher costs without any corresponding revenue. But this also means that margins will doubly benefit once the upfront costs are gone and revenue from these large contracts begins to ramp.

Combined with the additional margin lift from CNXC’s decision to also pull forward its integration spending to realize the full benefits from its acquisition-related cost synergies sooner, this portends a return to strong and sustained earnings growth in fiscal 2025, which begins in December. No wonder CNXC has been using some of the improved free cash flow production these acquisitions have already yielded to aggressively buy back its stock this year. With our analysis indicating that it has the potential to rebound back to at least $80 within the next two years, you’d be wise to follow CNXC’s lead.

THE COMPANY

CNXC is a global technology and services company that designs, builds, and manages comprehensive solutions to help create better customer experiences (CX) for some of the world’s most well-known and innovative brands by allowing them to engage more effectively with their customers throughout their entire journey. Its services range from simple customer support to complex business transformations and include optimizing CX processes, automating front- and back-office operations, leveraging technology for business transformation, and providing analytics to improve decision-making.

CNXC serves over 2,000 clients across key industries like technology, retail, communications, financial services, and healthcare, and partners with organizations in sectors that require high security, compliance, and transaction volume, focusing on building long-term relationships. Its main competitors in CX solutions include Teleperformance SE, TTEC Holdings, Foundever Group, TaskUs, and TELUS International. Additionally, it faces competition from firms offering IT and business process outsourcing services like Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, and Genpact, as well as digital IT service providers such as EPAM Systems, Globant, Endava, and Thoughtworks.

While CNXC has operated for more than 20 years, much of this time was spent as part of TD SYNNEX Corporation, a leading global provider and distributor of IT products and services, before officially being spun off on December 1, 2020. Bolstered by a string of better-than-expected quarterly earnings, the stock debuted at $80 and quickly climbed to more than $200 by early 2022. However, with profit growth beginning to slow, earnings missed expectations for five straight quarters beginning with the third quarter of fiscal 2022. This culminated in lower adjusted earnings in fiscal 2023 even as revenues rose 12.5% from the prior year on the initial contributions from the September 2023 acquisition of Webhelp—a leading provider of CX, sales, marketing, and payment services with a strong client and delivery presence in Europe, Latin America, and Africa and an annual revenue run-rate of about $3.2 billion—and higher volumes across most vertical markets and business transformation services. And despite revenue growth of about 35% expected in fiscal 2024, adjusted earnings are forecasted to dip again with CNXC even recently reducing its outlook for the final quarter, which ends next month.

No doubt this lack of bottom-line growth has investors questioning the merits of not only the Webhelp acquisition, which cost $3.75 billion, but also that of PK—a leading global CX design engineering firm providing solutions to accelerate outcomes for its customers, partners, and staff—for $1.57 billion in December 2021. These acquisitions have contributed to a fivefold increase in CNXC’s net debt balance since the end of fiscal 2021 to $4.67 billion. Coupled with the rise in rates, net interest expense is expected to be up nearly tenfold—from just $23 million (33 cents per share) in fiscal 2021 to $307 million ($3.27 per share) this year. Along with the concerns over the possible threat that Generative AI (GenAI) poses to the company’s operations, this has driven CNXC’s stock down 76% from its record February 2022 high and currently trading just off its lowest levels since going public.

These are legitimate concerns to be sure. And the fact that CNXC cited lower demand expected from some clients due to softer underlying transaction volumes and greater use of automation as among the reasons for the more tempered view for the current quarter only serves to raise these concerns. But it’s also true that CNXC’s near-term outlook reflects the bigger-than-expected shift in revenue to lower cost delivery geographies seen in Q3, which is elevating some short-term costs associated with moving programs offshore; the company’s decision to walk away from some commoditized projects due to low profitability; the absorption of higher upfront costs to secure longer-term contracts with key clients, which have yet to begin generating revenue; and greater investments to accelerate the realization of cost synergies arising from the acquisition of Webhelp, as well as to support its own GenAI growth strategy.

The good news is all of these actions portend a return to strong profit growth in the upcoming fiscal year. That’s because the incremental costs associated with migrating its customers to offshore delivery are transitory while the higher margins CNXC will realize from the move to these lower-cost regions are not. Similarly, the higher upfront costs it’s currently incurring should also prove temporary while the revenue that will begin flowing from these large deals in fiscal 2025 will be far more lasting and get bigger over time. Likewise, the decision to speed up the integration of Webhelp has CNXC believing it will achieve its $120 million annual cost synergy target run-rate by the end fiscal 2025, which is a year earlier than initially projected.

As for GenAI, CNXC actually views it as a huge opportunity with many of its customers seeking solutions that incorporate GenAI to improve the CX experience while also reducing costs. This is why we have high hopes for iX Hello, the company’s first product in its new intelligent experience technology suite, which was launched last month and specifically developed based on positive client response to what CNXC was already doing internally to create a proven and trusted GenAI productivity tool that integrates knowledge across front- and back-office platforms.

In our view, the added breadth, scale and capabilities in CX design and development, AI, intelligent automation, and promoting customer loyalty obtained through the acquisitions of PK and Webhelp, along with the company’s promising new GenAI offerings, are the biggest reasons why CNXC won an impressive 80% of the 22 client consolidation opportunities available in Q3 and enjoyed its highest quarterly contract revenue bookings since acquiring Webhelp a year ago. And it’s why we believe the company will continue to do so.

The market also seems to be overlooking the fact that while these acquisitions may not be contributing to reported earnings, they have clearly boosted CNXC’s free cash flow production, which grew 36.3% to $497.5 million in fiscal 2023 from $365.1 million in fiscal 2021. More importantly, even with the reduced Q4 forecast, the company expects free cash flow for fiscal 2024 to come in at $625-650 million, which implies growth of at least 25.6% from the prior year. This also indicates free cash flow of $369-394 million in the current quarter, which would more than double the $164.4 million generated in Q4 of fiscal 2023.

This strong underlying cash performance is also why we’re not too concerned by CNXC’s high debt load. The fact is, on a pro forma basis (assumes Webhelp had been part of the company since the start of the fiscal year), CNXC ended its latest quarter with a net leverage ratio at a very manageable 2.95 times its adjusted EBITDA over the past twelve months. And it could have been even lower had CNXC not spent $101.6 million to buy back its stock through the first nine months of the year. Yet even with the company intending to stay aggressive and repurchase at least another $30 million of its shares this quarter, CNXC expects its net leverage ratio to drop to just 2.80 as it begins fiscal 2025 in December.

While we have no doubt some would have preferred for the company to have used this cash to reduce debt instead of buying back its stock, the fact that CNXC didn’t speaks to the confidence it has in continuing to produce strong levels of free cash even while incurring a high amount of upfront and other temporary incremental costs and spending significantly more on its growth initiatives (especially those related to GenAI). So does the fact that CNXC just raised its quarterly dividend by 10% to 33.275 cents per share.

With its stock recently sliding to an all-time low and now trading at less than 5 times its consensus earnings estimate for fiscal 2024, not many seem to share this confidence. But as the revenue from the large contracts recently won begin coming in and the elevated upfront and integration costs related to them subside, we think this sentiment will turn and finally yield a sustained and meaningful recovery in CNXC’s shares.

Business Segments

CNXC operates as one unified business segment, offering technology-infused CX solutions that help brands engage with their customers at every stage of their journey. The company specializes in optimizing customer interactions, automating processes, and using data analytics to improve outcomes for businesses. Its services cover everything from customer support and sales to digital transformation and back-office processes, delivered through an integrated global model with major operations in the Philippines and India. CNXC works with some of the world’s largest brands, deriving roughly 28% of its revenue from the technology and consumer electronics sector, 25% from retail, travel and e-commerce, 16% from communications and media, 15% from banking, financial services and insurance, 7% from healthcare, and the rest from other industries.

Recent Developments

Aside from its Q3 report on September 25, CNXC has not had any news of note in the past three months.

Key Investment Risks

CNXC relies on new and emerging technologies like GenAI to enhance its customer experience solutions. Keeping up with the rapid pace of AI innovation requires significant investment in development, testing, and skilled professionals, which could strain CNXC’s resources—especially if its AI-enabled offerings fail to gain traction or if competitors develop more innovative, cost-effective or preferred solutions. The evolving regulatory environment surrounding AI also poses a risk, as new regulations could lead to higher operational costs or limit CNXC’s ability to deploy these technologies.

CNXC operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing CX solutions industry. The company faces competition from a range of players, including in-house operations of current and potential clients. If clients decide to internalize more of their operations or if competitors offer lower-priced or more popular services, CNXC’s market share could be at risk. Additionally, emerging technologies like AI and automation could shift the industry toward self-service options, reducing the demand for human-driven services, which may shrink CNXC’s market opportunities.

CNXC’s strategy of acquisitions and investments to expand its business comes with considerable risks. The $3.75 billion Webhelp acquisition in 2023, for example, significantly increased its leverage and greatly raised the company’s interest expense. We expect the added growth and cost synergies from the greater scale and more competitive portfolio of solutions resulting from these acquisitions and the integration of their operations to be well worth this added leverage. But if these benefits are less than expected, future growth is likely to be slower and limit CNXC’s ability to further reduce its leverage.

CNXC relies on a small number of clients for a significant portion of its revenue, with its five largest clients contributing about 22% of total revenue in fiscal 2023. It also holds substantial accounts receivable from these clients. Thus, the loss of any of these major customers, an unfavorable change in pricing or contract terms, or a delay in payments due to one of them experiencing financial difficulty, is likely to negatively affect the company’s financial results.

VALUING THE STOCK

Due to the steep slide in CNXC’s stock, which has lost nearly half of its value so far this year, it now has the lowest price-to-expected earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) ratios and the second lowest price-to-sales (P/S) among the group of publicly-traded firms the company formally acknowledges as competitors (shown above). The only two that come close are Teleperformance SE, whose shares trade in the over-the-counter market and are too illiquid for us to consider, and TTEC Holdings, which employs the most leverage of all these firms and slashed its full-year profit forecast by 40% back in August. What’s more, based on their current consensus analysts’ expectations, only Globant SA and Thoughtworks—which have the richest P/E ratios by far—are projected to see higher earnings growth over the next twelve months than CNXC.

The good news is, despite taking a decidedly conservative view on what this profit growth will be, as well as employing a similarly measured stance on future revenue growth and other key modeling assumptions, our more important discounted cash flow analysis highlights just how undervalued CNXC’s stock has become following its precipitous slide of more than 75% since peaking at $208.48 in February 2022. This analysis begins with our revenue forecast for fiscal 2024, which CNXC recently tempered to $9.591-9.641 billion. Though the $9.616 billion midpoint reflects year-over-year growth of 35% from fiscal 2023 due to the contributions from the September 2023 acquisition of Webhelp and pro forma revenue growth of 2.2-2.7% expected, it’s down $11.5 million from the company’s prior range of $9.580-9.675 billion and falls short of the $9.633 billion analysts had been projecting.

This downward revision is due to lower-than-expected revenue now anticipated in the current and final quarter of fiscal 2024, which is being negatively impacted by three factors. First, CNXC has seen lower volumes from some of its customers primarily due to softer sell-throughs heading into Q4 than initially projected and the greater use of automation. This includes the deployment of an AI bot for a large infrastructure company able to handle about 40% of all transactions completely autonomously while still scoring a higher customer satisfaction rate, which led to an immediate 12% reduction in revenue from this customer. Second, CNXC is seeing a faster shift to cheaper offshore regions by some customers. Lastly, it decided to walk away from some low-growth, low-margin opportunities, such as transactional price-led commodity businesses with no desire or ability to automate.

That said, there are several reasons why CNXC’s organic growth performance should reaccelerate in fiscal 2025, which begins in December. The most significant of these is the increasing contributions from several recent major business awards. This includes winning additional business with an existing airline customer that was formerly provided by a competitor and now has CNXC serving all of their CX needs, as well as a similar expanded agreement with a large financial organization through the award of a significant transformational program to take over the complete servicing of a specific segment of customers.

Because large contracts such as these can take several quarters to begin ramping due to the time required to build the infrastructure and train agents, they are not expected to add meaningfully to the top line in the current quarter or even to start fiscal 2025. However, as their contributions begin to ramp up by the middle of next year, we think this can yield organic revenue growth of 2-3% in fiscal 2025. Also helping is the fact that CNXC has been able to leverage the success it had in deploying AI bots for the large infrastructure client to focus on more complex work and new opportunities to incorporate more of its technology into their enterprise, which is expected to lead to increased revenue once fully ramped by mid-2025 as well.

We believe these large awards reflect the ability of CNXC’s solutions to drive automation to improve performance and reduce client costs while enhancing the experience of their customers through the leveraging of its greater scale and capabilities afforded by the acquisitions of PK and Webhelp, its GenAI tools, and its third-party technology partners. In fact, CNXC noted that none of its traditional competitors were engaged in the pursuit of the opportunity with the financial services client highlighted above as they didn’t have a complete solution like it does.

What’s more, thanks to CNXC’s elevated investments in GenAI, this competitive solution set is only going to get more robust. In fact, along with its Q3 report, CNXC announced the launch of iX Hello—the first product in its new intelligent experience technology suite developed based on positive client response to what the company was already doing internally to create a proven, trusted GenAI productivity tool that integrates knowledge across front-office and back-office platforms to automate and accelerate common internal tasks and boost productivity, visibility and quality of work within an on-brand, compliant and secure environment. This has us believing the high success rate CNXC has enjoyed in winning new client consolidation opportunities (with it having booked 80% of such bids in Q3) will persist.

Collectively, we think this will allow CNXC to deliver on the current consensus analysts’ revenue estimate for fiscal 2024 of $9.613 billion, as well as on their forecast for revenue of $9.830 billion and $10.162 billion for fiscal 2025 and 2026 even with the further pruning of its more commoditized businesses, which now only represent about 7% of total revenue (or about half of what they did two years earlier). This indicates organic growth will accelerate from 2.3% next year to 3.4% in fiscal 2026. And while we think the latter will further improve to the mid-single digits longer out as CNXC continues to win a greater share of large awards and as its GenAI solutions take flight, our model assumes total revenue of just $9.40 billion for fiscal 2024 and has this growing at an annual rate of just 2% forever.

Moving on to profitability, CNXC’s revised forecast for adjusted operating income (excludes acquisition-related costs, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, and other special or noncash items) of $1.306-1.326 billion for fiscal 2024 implies a corresponding adjusted operating margin of 13.7-13.8%. That’s lower than the 14.2% achieved in fiscal 2023 due to in large part to greater upfront costs CNXC has committed to on certain recent large project wins in order to secure longer-term contracts and accommodate changes to existing client relationships (such as the AI bot deployment noted above), as well as the decision to maintain a high level of investment in its GenAI strategy. CNXC is also accelerating its efforts to realize the cost synergies expected from the Webhelp acquisition, which will further elevate operating costs in the near term.

But while these upfront costs and technology investments will continue to weigh on margins for now, this impact should lessen as these large contracts start contributing to revenue in fiscal 2025. For example, CNXC is currently in the planning phase of the new contract with an airline client, which isn’t likely to begin generating revenue until early 2025 but should be fully ramped by the end of Q2. Similarly, another large transformational project for which the company is still incurring upfront costs isn’t expected to begin adding to the top-line until Q2 of fiscal 2025 with it fully ramping by the end of Q4.

As the revenue from these newer awards increase, so should their profitability. Along with the absence of the higher upfront costs on these projects and the increasingly greater productivity CNXC should see over time as its agents become more experienced at servicing these customers, we expect this to provide a material lift to margin performance beginning next year. At the same time, we estimate that the decision to accelerate the integration of Webhelp and achieve its targeted cost synergy run-rate of $120 million in fiscal 2025—which is a year earlier than originally projected—could add $25 million in incremental operating income to the current run-rate of $95 million it exited the latest quarter at. This all suggests CNXC’s adjusted operating margin will rebound in fiscal 2025.

What’s more, with this margin expansion likely to build throughout the year as revenue from its recently won projects ramp, CNXC should exit fiscal 2025 at a meaningfully higher operating margin run-rate than where it began. This has us expecting it to move back above 14% next year and for CNXC to be able to at least maintain this level over the long term. Despite this, our model assumes a much lower adjusted operating margin of just 11% throughout.

While CNXC incurs a significant amount of recurring noncash costs, the only one not already excluded from our adjusted operating margins is depreciation, which we estimate at roughly $240 million for fiscal 2024. But with CNXC’s run-rate for capital expenditures (of 2.5% of revenue) implying it will spend about the same amount to support its operations, we expect no excess cash contributions to our projected cash flows in fiscal 2024 and assume this remains the case throughout our analysis.

CNXC ended the latest quarter with $4.91 billion in total debt and expects corresponding interest expense of $307 million in fiscal 2024. With 56% of this debt subject to variable rates, we believe the recent rate cut by the Federal Reserve will lower annual interest expense by about $14 million with any subsequent reductions yielding additional proportional declines. However, our model assumes no change to CNXC’s current debt level or annual interest costs.

As for taxes, CNXC’s effective tax rate on an adjusted basis has trended below expectations since the acquisition of Webhelp and is expected to be 24.4-24.7% for fiscal 2024 as the company benefits from a greater amount of income derived from lower-tax jurisdictions. Over the long run, however, we expect CNXC’s effective tax rate to be closer to the 26% initially guided for the year and modeled accordingly.

One final consideration before discounting our cash flows is to account for CNXC’s restricted stock awards and restricted stock units granted to employees of TD SYNNEX in connection with its spinoff and those issued with acquisitions. These restricted stock awards/units are considered participating securities since they have a non-forfeitable right to receive dividends. As a result, we believe it’s appropriate to deduct this income from both net income and cash flows. For fiscal 2024, this is expected to amount to 3.6% of net income, which we view as a good current run-rate. Nevertheless, our model assumes participating securities cut a higher 4.0% from both net income and our projected cash flows indefinitely.

Finally, to discount our cash flows we need to determine the required rate of return. We believe the CNXC’s weighted average cost of capital (WACC), which consists of its cost of raising equity and debt, is a good proxy for this rate. Based on the stock’s beta of 1.05, which indicates that it has displayed a slightly higher level of daily volatility or systematic risk than the overall market and yields a cost of equity of about 9%, and a much cheaper after-tax cost of debt (that benefits from an investment grade credit rating) of around 4%, this indicates a WACC of just 6.2%. Given the high amount of debt CNXC already has, we believe the company’s marginal funding cost is probably greater and closer to 7%. Yet to stay true to our conservative approach, we discounted our projected cash flow using a much higher rate of 9.5%. Despite this, our analysis indicates that CNXC’s stock is currently worth at least $76.73, which is about 52% above where it now trades.

EARNINGS

CNXC’s fiscal 2024 Q3 revenue surged 46.2% year-over-year to $2.39 billion, driven primarily by the acquisition of Webhelp last September and particularly strong performances in the retail, travel, and e-commerce sectors. However, the company’s adjusted operating margin (excludes amortization of intangibles, acquisition-related and integration expenses, share-based compensation, and step-up depreciation) contracted slightly, decreasing by 29 basis points from 14.15% to 13.86%, due to the assumption of higher upfront costs associated with new business wins and greater integration expenses. With a $31.5 million increase in interest expense further limiting the bottom line, adjusted earnings grew just 4.0% to $2.87 per share, which fell 3 cents short of the consensus view.

FINANCES

CNXC’s financial position is stronger than it appears at first glance. While net debt is up $18.8 million year-to-date to $4.665 billion, this rise is solely due to the company’s decision to allocate $162.8 million toward dividends and share repurchases in the first nine months of fiscal 2024. What’s more, despite the increased debt, CNXC’s robust cash generation has improved its net leverage ratio, reducing it from the 3.20 times pro forma adjusted EBITDA it stood at right after the Webhelp acquisition to 2.95 at the end of Q3, which is well below the 3.75 limit set by its debt agreements.

The company also maintains solid short-term liquidity, with a current ratio of 1.6 and $246.2 million in cash at the end of Q3, and only $2.9 million in debt due within the next 12 months. Moreover, after generating $255.8 million in free cash flow in the first three quarters, CNXC expects an additional $382 million in Q4 and forecasts even higher cash flow than the $625-650 million expected for the full year in fiscal 2025. This positions the company well to continue servicing its debt, funding dividends and share repurchases, and supporting growth initiatives. Additionally, CNXC has $1.043 billion available under its untapped revolving credit facility, offering ample coverage for any unforeseen liquidity needs.

DIVIDENDS

CNXC pays a quarterly dividend of 33.275 cents per share, offering a solid annual yield of 2.6%. As the company has raised this payout every year since initiating it in 2021, we would not be surprised to see this trend continue.

CONCLUSION

Higher revenues don’t matter much if they don’t translate into higher profits. That’s the situation CNXC’s shareholders have been dealing with for the last two years. This includes the company projecting revenue for fiscal 2024 to rise 35% but yield just $11.05-11.30 in adjusted earnings per share, which falls short of the $11.45 realized in fiscal 2023. What this fails to convey, however, is the fact that much of this lack of growth stems from several decisions CNXC has made that will weigh on revenue and margin performance in the near-term but should accelerate and bolster the improvement in these key measures beginning in fiscal 2025, which starts in December. This includes the subsiding of the large upfront costs assumed on recent large awards to secure longer contract terms; revenue contributions from these sizable deals beginning to flow and ramp next year; the launch of new solutions, such as the recently introduced iX Hello resulting from its elevated investments in GenAI; and the earlier-than-expected realization of the full cost synergy run-rate projected from the Webhelp acquisition. Along with the exceedingly attractive valuation indicated by our analysis, this has us believing that CNXC’s stock won’t have much difficulty rebounding back to at least $80 over the next two years.