Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Forbes

    Why Is Donald Trump So Popular Among Divorced Men?

    By Jonathan Palmer, Forbes Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVPwK_0w1ie9bj00

    In 2024 election polling, Donald Trump is dominating one demographic group: divorced men. 56% of divorced men support the former president.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Medicare Advantage Plans Increasingly Deny: You Need To Know How To Get Approvals
    Jesse Slome14 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber1 day ago
    Legal fund fuels American dream for Denver migrants from Venezuela
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA18 days ago
    2025 Medicare Advantage Ratings Released: How to Quickly Find Your Plan Info
    Jesse Slome4 days ago
    Lawmakers advance measure opening Wyoming to possible nuclear fuel waste storage
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post6 days ago
    Former lawmaker returns 20 years later to challenge GOP incumbent
    Wisconsin Watch4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy