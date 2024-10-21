Ballerina Farm Teams Up With Cecelia New York for a Stylish Take on Farm Boots





Reba McEntire Goes Western in Cowboy Boots To Celebrate Her Big TV Return at NBC's Fall Comedy Event





Ballerina Farm and Cecelia New York have teamed up on the ultimate farm boot. Out now is a collection of Western-inspired boots seen in range of colorways that are meant to blend “homestead practicality with unapologetic femininity.”

The collab is a family affair, too.

Cecelia New York founder Ashley Cole partnered with her sister-in-law Hannah Neeleman — the influencer behind Ballerina Farm’s 10 million Instagram following — for the capsule.

Colors in the line include taupe, forest green, maroon, and cream and red, and the shoes feature floral embroidery with a two-inch heel.

Anne Hathaway Wears Thigh-High Black Versace Boot in First Appearance Since Announcing 'Princess Diaries 3'

Other key design details include the leather shoe’s pointy toe, 10-inch shaft and 4mm padded insole for added comfort.

The Ballerina Farm x Cecilia New York collection is sold exclusively at cecelianewyork.com and ballerinafarm.com. It retails for $300.

Cole’s brand also keeps family in spotlight as the women’s footwear company is named after one of her daughters. She launched the label in 2015 and is focused on luxury materials and comfort.









'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Gets His Own Western Boot Collection With Frye