Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Footwear News

    Ballerina Farm Teams Up With Cecelia New York for a Stylish Take on Farm Boots

    By Nikara Johns,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ye6Jc_0wGAdNtX00


    Reba McEntire Goes Western in Cowboy Boots To Celebrate Her Big TV Return at NBC's Fall Comedy Event


    Ballerina Farm and Cecelia New York have teamed up on the ultimate farm boot. Out now is a collection of Western-inspired boots seen in range of colorways that are meant to blend “homestead practicality with unapologetic femininity.”

    The collab is a family affair, too.

    Cecelia New York founder Ashley Cole partnered with her sister-in-law Hannah Neeleman — the influencer behind Ballerina Farm’s 10 million Instagram following — for the capsule.

    Colors in the line include taupe, forest green, maroon, and cream and red, and the shoes feature floral embroidery with a two-inch heel.

    Anne Hathaway Wears Thigh-High Black Versace Boot in First Appearance Since Announcing 'Princess Diaries 3'

    Other key design details include the leather shoe’s pointy toe, 10-inch shaft and 4mm padded insole for added comfort.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4DRe_0wGAdNtX00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y63CM_0wGAdNtX00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXU74_0wGAdNtX00

    The Ballerina Farm x Cecilia New York collection is sold exclusively at cecelianewyork.com and ballerinafarm.com. It retails for $300.

    Cole’s brand also keeps family in spotlight as the women’s footwear company is named after one of her daughters. She launched the label in 2015 and is focused on luxury materials and comfort.



    'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Gets His Own Western Boot Collection With Frye

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cher is Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Leather Platforms at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
    Footwear News3 days ago
    Nike Is Taking Its City Series to Los Angeles With a Special Edition of the Dunk Low
    Footwear News22 hours ago
    Nike’s 20th Doernbecher Freestyle Collection Is Packed With Special Details
    Footwear News3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Paris Hilton Twins With Her Dog Crypto for New Crocs Made For Pet-Sized Clogs
    Footwear News5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Breanna Stewart, LaMelo Ball and Flau’Jae Johnson Star In Puma’s First-Ever Global Basketball Campaign
    Footwear News21 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Kurt Geiger Opens Pop-up at Galeries Lafayette Haussmann
    Footwear News6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Sanuk Partners With Climate Impact Non-Profit Protect Our Winters For Cold Weather Shoe Capsule Collection
    Footwear News5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Beyonce’s Nephew Julez Smith, Son of Solange Knowles, Attends Burberry Store Reopening In Green Leather Sneakers
    Footwear News5 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
    How an Iconic Bridge in Cincinnati Inspired One of Unheardof’s Most Personal Adidas Collabs Yet
    Footwear News5 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy