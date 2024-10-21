Nike Extends Deal with WNBA, NBA and NBA G League Through 2037





Nike has extended its contract with the WNBA , the NBA and the NBA G League to become their official apparel and uniform provider through 2037.

The Swoosh on Monday announced that it has signed a 12-year extension of the deal that includes merchandising, outfitting, marketing and content partnerships. The deal will also include a new joint membership program for fans across the leagues and an investment in programs to make basketball and athletics more accessible to youth of all backgrounds.

The announcement came that day after The New York Liberty won their first WNBA championship against the Minnesota Lynx.

“Nike has always been more than a league sponsor — we’re a strategic partner with an unwavering commitment to growing the game, alongside the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League,” says Nike’s newly appointed president and chief executive officer Elliott Hill in a statement. “Our collective power, global reach and genuine love for the game will only continue to create new pathways and opportunities for players and fans.”

The deal renews a similar eight-year deal that Nike struck with the NBA for the 2017-18 season that made it the league’s official on-court outfitter. Nike has been a marketing partner of the WNBA since 1997 and of the NBA G League since the 2017-18 season.

“Since our league’s inception, Nike has committed to a shared vision for girls and women’s basketball,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a statement. “Our continued partnership is an opportunity to fortify avenues for development and enhance touchpoints across our dynamic fanbase while globally showcasing the WNBA.”

The new deal will see Nike grow its presence at key events such as the NBA Global Games, NBA All-Star, WNBA All-Star, the NBA Draft Combine, the WNBA Draft, WNBA Changemakers and more. Nike also extended its group license agreement with National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) to become an official partner of the group.

“This partnership extension reflects our enduring commitment to growing the game, championing basketball culture and supporting the next generation of athletes,” said Jordan Brand president Sarah Mensah in a statement. “We put athletes, and the game, at the center of all we do, and this extension serves to further galvanize hoopers behind a shared pursuit of greatness as only Nike, Inc. and our partners can.”









