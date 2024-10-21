Open in App
    Julia Fox Layers Tights and Pumps For ‘The Trainer’ Photocall at Rome Film Festival

    By Jaden Thompson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEM0Y_0wFrDBSH00


    Nicole Scherzinger Gets Vampy in Classic Black Pumps for 'Sunset Blvd.' Opening Night in New York


    Julia Fox brought an edgy monochrome look to an Oct. 20 photocall at the Rome Film Festival for “ The Trainer, ” an upcoming dark comedy film she stars in.

    Fox offered a masterclass in mixing and matching materials with her all-black outfit. While the color stayed the same, she switched up the fabric from piece to piece. The actress and model wore a leather skirt that fell just past her knees and layered it with a longer sheer skirt that was cut out in the front and trailed the floor.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184Nu1_0wFrDBSH00
    Julia Fox attends the “The Trainer” photocall during the 19th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 20, 2024 in Rome, Italy.

    She also modeled a sheer turtleneck top underneath a traditional peak lapel blazer. Meanwhile, her platinum blonde hair contrasted the dark ensemble.

    Rihanna Pairs Her A$AP Rocky-Designed Catsuit With Sharp Amina Muaddi Black Heels

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkHyi_0wFrDBSH00
    A closer look at Julia Fox’s shoes.

    With her footwear, Fox created a cohesive black-on-black look while demonstrating how to style tights and heels; she wore a pair of opaque stockings with classic black pumps. Providing a timeless sense of restrained glamour, the shoes featured a pointed toe and a thin strap encircling the ankle.

    The leather upper shined subtly and mirrored the aesthetic of her skirt. A heel in the back offered extra height while the sides of the upper were low-cut. Aldo carries a variation of this shoe with a block heel, the Faith style, marked at a price of $98 . Aquazzura offers an adjacent style in suede, the Love Affair Pump, which retails for $875 and features a gently curved upper.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDk9j_0wFrDBSH00
    Julia Fox is seen on August 13, 2024 in New York City.

    Fox is known for taking risks and thinking outside the box when it comes to fashion. Back in August, the “OMG Fashun” star delivered a futuristic-athletic-business aesthetic rounded out with a unique pair of heeled boots . The same month, she stepped out in a breezy Gap dress and lime green hat, which she paired with white pumps from DSquared2 bearing a metallic nameplate in front.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23XWbV_0wFrDBSH00
    A Deep-Dive Into Julia Fox’s Best Footwear Moments in 2024 So Far View Gallery 6 Images



    Bella Thorne Soars in Versace Tempest Platforms at 'The Trainer' Rome Premiere Alongside Julia Fox

