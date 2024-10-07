Nike’s Legendary ‘What the Dunk’ Series Is Bringing a Rare Sneaker to America for the First Time





Nike’s everything bagel of sneaker series is about to bringing a Japan-exclusive colorway to the U.S. for the very first time.

The Nike Dunk Low “Co.Jp What The” will bring a wider release for the 2017 colorway. The mismatched, multi-color sneakers incorporate the original color schemes from the Dunk High’s 1985 “Be True to Your School” slate. Kentucky, Michigan, UNLV, Syracuse, St. John’s, Villanova and Iowa are all represented on the wild sneaker. Red, white yellow and red are then used for the Nike-branded tongue tag, while “Co.Jp” is printed on the insoles.

Nike’s forthcoming drop is a three-way collision of Dunk history . The Co.Jp line , short for “Concept Japan,” originally ran in the late-’90s and early ’00s with Japan-exclusive colorways, including Air Force 1 Lows and Dunk Lows, deviating from standard sports themes helping to inspire Nike SB.

The first “What The” Dunk then released in 2007, as it incorporated elements from a whopping 31 different sneakers to establish a framework of noisy, patchwork colorways. Just this past weekend, the New York City release of “ What the Duck” Dunks drew a crowd large enough to necessitate a police presence and ultimately lead to the launch being cancelled.

Resale prices for the “Co.Jp What the” Dunk have varied significantly since 2017, selling from the $300 range all the way up to $1,500 on platforms such as StockX.

The Nike Dunk Low “Co.Jp What The” will release October 19 through Nike’s website and select third-party retailers. Pricing is set at $120.

