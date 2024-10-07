Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Footwear News

    Nike’s Legendary ‘What the Dunk’ Series Is Bringing a Rare Sneaker to America for the First Time

    By Ian Servantes,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xvc5J_0vxc8E3i00


    Deion Sanders' Signature Nike Sneakers Will Be Released in Atlanta Falcons Colors Next Month


    Nike’s everything bagel of sneaker series is about to bringing a Japan-exclusive colorway to the U.S. for the very first time.

    The Nike Dunk Low “Co.Jp What The” will bring a wider release for the 2017 colorway. The mismatched, multi-color sneakers incorporate the original color schemes from the Dunk High’s 1985 “Be True to Your School” slate. Kentucky, Michigan, UNLV, Syracuse, St. John’s, Villanova and Iowa are all represented on the wild sneaker. Red, white yellow and red are then used for the Nike-branded tongue tag, while “Co.Jp” is printed on the insoles.

    Nike’s forthcoming drop is a three-way collision of Dunk history . The Co.Jp line , short for “Concept Japan,” originally ran in the late-’90s and early ’00s with Japan-exclusive colorways, including Air Force 1 Lows and Dunk Lows, deviating from standard sports themes helping to inspire Nike SB.

    The first “What The” Dunk then released in 2007, as it incorporated elements from a whopping 31 different sneakers to establish a framework of noisy, patchwork colorways. Just this past weekend, the New York City release of “ What the Duck” Dunks drew a crowd large enough to necessitate a police presence and ultimately lead to the launch being cancelled.

    Resale prices for the “Co.Jp What the” Dunk have varied significantly since 2017, selling from the $300 range all the way up to $1,500 on platforms such as StockX.

    'What the Duck' Dunk Release Shut Down After Heavy Police Presence in New York

    The Nike Dunk Low “Co.Jp What The” will release October 19 through Nike’s website and select third-party retailers. Pricing is set at $120.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KjVy8_0vxc8E3i00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bc1lR_0vxc8E3i00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=171aoK_0vxc8E3i00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVWXi_0vxc8E3i00

    About the Author:

    Ian Servantes is a Senior News Editor for Footwear News specializing in sneaker coverage. He’s previously reported on streetwear and sneakers at Input and Highsnobiety after beginning his career on the pop culture beat. He subscribes to the idea that “ball is life” and doesn’t fuss over his kicks getting dirty.



    Caitlin Clark Is the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year -- Here Are Her Top Nike Shoe Moments

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Stüssy’s (Faux) Snakeskin Converse Chuck 70 Is Its Wildest Take on the Sneaker Yet
    Footwear News1 day ago
    This Air Jordan 4 RM Looks Just Like The Popular ‘Pine Green’ Nike SB Collab
    Footwear News4 days ago
    Balenciaga’s New Basketball Sneaker Looks Like a High-End Foamposite
    Footwear News7 days ago
    Deion Sanders’ Signature Nike Sneakers Will Be Released in Atlanta Falcons Colors Next Month
    Footwear News2 days ago
    Kyrie Irving’s Most Dynamic Anta Sneaker Yet Is Finally Getting a Release
    Footwear News2 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Emily Ratajkowski Masters the Model-Off-Duty Look in Brown Leather Square-Toed Boots in New York with Ziwe Fumudoh
    Footwear News2 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Crocs References Viral Kelly ‘Shoes’ Video 18 Years After Song’s Debut to Promote Their Siren Clog
    Footwear News5 days ago
    Adidas Is Holding a Drawing for One of the Most Premium Sambas It’s Ever Made
    Footwear News6 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Pamela Anderson Slips On Pink Satin Pumps at Zurich Film Festival
    Footwear News4 days ago
    Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Wraps Up 100th Anniversary Celebration With SmileyWorld Collab
    Footwear News5 days ago
    Amazon October Prime Day: The Best Early Shoe Deals on Sneakers, Slippers, and Boots
    Footwear News7 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bewitched' Actor George Tobias: Later a Sheriff, His Body Was Stolen After He Died
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Hilary Duff Styles Polarizing Pink Clear PVC Slingback Heels While Out for Dinner in Beverly Hills
    Footwear News6 days ago
    Remembering Tip Top Shoes’ Danny Wasserman: Retail Visionary, Valued Mentor and Devoted Dad
    Footwear News3 days ago
    Travis Scott Teased a New Jordan Jumpman Jack Sneaker
    Footwear News6 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Bronny James Wore Special Nike LeBron Sneakers for His First NBA Media Day Appearance
    Footwear News6 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Lady Gaga Is the Perfect Harlequin in Ballet-Inspired Heeled Shoes on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
    Footwear News5 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker11 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy