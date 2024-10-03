Drake Has a Brand New Nike Collaboration Coming Out in 2025





The footwear releases from Drake’s Nike Nocta line have slowed in 2024, but new rumors — and an early look at an unreleased model — suggest there’s more to come from the collaboration in the new year.

Reports first surfaced Wednesday of a Nocta x Nike Air Max Plus and by Thursday morning, a first look at the sneaker had surfaced on social media. The images were shared on Instagram by fan account @moreofnocta and show three upcoming colorways of the Nocta x Nike Air Max Plus. Previewed in black, white and blue styles, Drake’s spin on the classic retro running shoe is notable for restructuring the entire upper.

Nocta x Nike Air Max Plus in black and white. Credit: @moreofnocta

The Nocta x Nike Air Max Plus dons a mesh base with linear TPU overlays, a noticeable change from the sneaker’s traditional wavy lines. There are six of the straight lines on the Nocta version, a possible reference to the “The Six” nickname often used by Drake for his hometown of Toronto.

Nocta’s version of the Air Max Plus also appears to feature enhanced durability by way of a raised toe cap at the front of the shoe. And instead of standard shoelaces, the Nocta x Nike Air Max Plus comes equipped with adjustable toggle lacing. The tongue is adorned with Nocta’s logo, while the heel “Tn Air” badge stays the same.

Observant Drake fans may remember this isn’t the first time the artist has been linked to the Air Max Plus. In 2018, while on tour with Migos for the “Aubrey & the Three Migos” tour, Drake debuted a “Stage Use” version of the sneaker equipped with reflective details and toggles that wrapped around the shoe. A similar iteration dubbed the Air Max Plus Utility was released in 2023, but the “Stage Use” pair issued to Drake remains unreleased.

With a 2025 release date looking likely, at least three colorways of the Nocta x Nike Air Max Plus are expected to hit stores, although retail pricing has not been confirmed. This story will be updated with any changes.

Nocta x Nike Air Max Plus in blue (lateral and medial). Credit: @moreofnocta

Nocta x Nike Air Max Plus in blue (toe and heel). Credit: @moreofnocta

