    Drake Has a Brand New Nike Collaboration Coming Out in 2025

    By Riley Jones,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9RPQ_0vt1JEQc00


    Nike Says Its Running Category Is On the Mend. But Is It Enough to Challenge Hoka, On and Asics?


    The footwear releases from Drake’s Nike Nocta line have slowed in 2024, but new rumors — and an early look at an unreleased model — suggest there’s more to come from the collaboration in the new year.

    Reports first surfaced Wednesday of a Nocta x Nike Air Max Plus and by Thursday morning, a first look at the sneaker had surfaced on social media. The images were shared on Instagram by fan account @moreofnocta and show three upcoming colorways of the Nocta x Nike Air Max Plus. Previewed in black, white and blue styles, Drake’s spin on the classic retro running shoe is notable for restructuring the entire upper.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgGWZ_0vt1JEQc00
    Nocta x Nike Air Max Plus in black and white. Credit: @moreofnocta

    The Nocta x Nike Air Max Plus dons a mesh base with linear TPU overlays, a noticeable change from the sneaker’s traditional wavy lines. There are six of the straight lines on the Nocta version, a possible reference to the “The Six” nickname often used by Drake for his hometown of Toronto.

    Action Bronson Teased a Previously Unseen New Balance Collab Coming Out in 2025

    Nocta’s version of the Air Max Plus also appears to feature enhanced durability by way of a raised toe cap at the front of the shoe. And instead of standard shoelaces, the Nocta x Nike Air Max Plus comes equipped with adjustable toggle lacing. The tongue is adorned with Nocta’s logo, while the heel “Tn Air” badge stays the same.

    Observant Drake fans may remember this isn’t the first time the artist has been linked to the Air Max Plus. In 2018, while on tour with Migos for the “Aubrey & the Three Migos” tour, Drake debuted a “Stage Use” version of the sneaker equipped with reflective details and toggles that wrapped around the shoe. A similar iteration dubbed the Air Max Plus Utility was released in 2023, but the “Stage Use” pair issued to Drake remains unreleased.

    With a 2025 release date looking likely, at least three colorways of the Nocta x Nike Air Max Plus are expected to hit stores, although retail pricing has not been confirmed. This story will be updated with any changes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ajsN_0vt1JEQc00
    Nocta x Nike Air Max Plus in blue (lateral and medial). Credit: @moreofnocta

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJF4D_0vt1JEQc00
    Nocta x Nike Air Max Plus in blue (toe and heel). Credit: @moreofnocta

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgJa6_0vt1JEQc00
    Celebrity Shoe Style: What They Wear Sitting Courtside View Gallery 28 Images



    'Skater of the Year' Hayley Wilson Calls Out Sneaker Leakers, Shares New Look at Nike SB Collab

