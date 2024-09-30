Open in App
    • Footwear News

    Katy Perry Goes Avant-Garde With Suitcase Dress and Skin-Tight Boots at Balenciaga’s Spring 2025 Show

    By Jaden Thompson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GP1Px_0vpIjO6y00


    David and Victoria Beckham's Son Romeo Makes Runway Debut, Wears Balenciaga's First Basketball Sneaker


    Katy Perry fully embraced Balenciaga ‘s out-of-the-box aesthetic at the brand’s spring 2025 show on Sept. 30 in Paris, where the pop star and recent VMA honoree wore a dress resembling a suitcase with thigh-high pointed-toe boots.

    One could say Perry was the sartorial “Dark Horse” of the event, but fans of the singer know she is never one to disappoint when it comes to memorable fashion statements. She attended the show in a unique black dress which seemed to marry avant-garde style with enviable practicality.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXMDq_0vpIjO6y00
    Katy Perry attends the Balenciaga Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2024 in Paris, France.

    The garment was intentionally designed to mirror a suitcase or duffel bag, with a myriad of zipper compartments creating a striking visual feast — whether or not they actually functioned as pockets is hard to say. The hemline of the dress contributed further dimensionality to the dress with a handle while the halter strap looked like, you guessed it, an adjustable shoulder strap. The skirt also featured duffel-like straps which were attached at the center.

    Everyone Is Talking About These Open Toe Socks From Miu Miu's Spring 2025 Show at Paris Fashion Week

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bd1tZ_0vpIjO6y00
    Balenciaga Women’s Avenue 110mm Boot.

    $1,800 Buy Now at Saks Fifth Avenue

    Perry stuck with the black color scheme but switched up the materiality of her ensemble with Balenciaga’s Women’s Avenue 110mm Boot . The over-the-knee boot is crafted from stretch Nappa sheepskin and clings to the leg. The bottom portion features a dramatic pump-like silhouette with a sharp toe, tapered heel, and distinctively curved back portion creating a convex outline. Balenciaga marks the shoe at a price point of $1,800.

    Perry has proven over the years that she is not afraid of a bold boot. For example, she accepted the Vanguard Award at the Video Music Awards earlier this month wearing Demboza’s Dimension boots .

    Of course, the “Teenage Dream” singer doesn’t just wear shoes — she is in the industry herself. Katy Perry Collections recently partnered with Hello Kitty to create a line of shoes commemorating the character’s 50th anniversary.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BciQd_0vpIjO6y00
    Katy Perry’s Stage Shoe Style Through the Years [PHOTOS] View Gallery 29 Images



    Addison Rae Becomes Miu Miu Girl In Wrinkled Polka Dot Set and Cult-Favorite Strappy Slingback Shoes

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Jay DaBaddest
    22h ago
    She really trying !!
    Waynego 504
    1d ago
    1800 for that BS that's super crazy bro the future is near people
    View all comments
