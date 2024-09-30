Footwear News
Katy Perry Goes Avant-Garde With Suitcase Dress and Skin-Tight Boots at Balenciaga’s Spring 2025 Show
By Jaden Thompson,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 3
Add a Comment
Jay DaBaddest
22h ago
Waynego 504
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yung Miami Steps Into Western Trend With Fringe Knee-High Strappy Sandal on ‘Caresha Please’ Episode With Tia Kemp
Footwear News5 days ago
Lady Gaga Revives Viral ‘No Pants’ Trend With Elongated Acne Studios Heels That Are Fresh Off the Runway
Footwear News11 hours ago
Angelina Jolie Is Radiant In Red Aquazzura Platform Sandals at New York Film Festival’s ‘Maria’ Premiere
Footwear News2 days ago
Mens Journal7 days ago
thenerdstash.com4 days ago
Page Six5 days ago
2paragraphs.com6 days ago
Footwear News6 days ago
Travis Kelce’s Mom Throws Him Under the Bus in Taylor Swift Romance: ‘I Think He’s Getting Some Help’
thenerdstash.com5 days ago
The Spun2 days ago
Footwear News6 days ago
The Spun1 day ago
The Boot2 days ago
Footwear News5 days ago
StyleCaster2 days ago
Chanel West Coast Flexes Her Feet in Givenchy Raffia Sandals at Miami’s Museum of Ice Cream With Family
Footwear News10 hours ago
Arkansas Diaries2 days ago
Addison Rae Becomes Miu Miu Girl In Wrinkled Polka Dot Set and Cult-Favorite Strappy Slingback Shoes
Footwear News1 day ago
NewsNinja1 day ago
Footwear News5 days ago
Mens Journal2 days ago
Tracy Reese and Jimmy Choo Americas President Jaime Wynn Share the Complexities of Mentorship at the Black Footwear Forum
Footwear News3 days ago
NewsNinja5 days ago
Town Talks14 days ago
Footwear News8 hours ago
Zahara Jolie Wears Strappy Heels to Support Mom Angelina Jolie at ‘Maria’ NYC Premiere Alongside Her Brothers
Footwear News2 days ago
Footwear News2 days ago
Footwear News2 days ago
Footwear News8 hours ago
Footwear News3 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.