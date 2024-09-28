Open in App
    • Footwear News

    Hayley Williams Sees Red in Crimson Portrait Platforms at Vivienne Westwood’s Spring 2025 Show in Paris

    By Amina Ayoud,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXH14_0vnA66aX00


    From Salma Hayek & Harry Styles to Andrew Garfield and Jared Leto; The Best Celebrity Footwear Moments from Valentino's 2025 'Pavillon des Folies' Show in Paris


    Hayley Williams attended Vivienne Westwood’s spring 2025 show held today in Paris. The Paramore frontwoman wasn’t the only impressive guest in attendance. Cardi B and Ateez’s Hongjoong also sat front row, bringing major star power to the presentation.

    The “Ain’t It Fun” singer graced the presentation in a pair of bright red platform heels hailing from Vivienne Westwood. Retailing for $1,280, the Portrait sandal style was crafted of glossy leather with a croc-embossed finish that offered the silhouette textural interest.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xiQy0_0vnA66aX00
    Hayley Williams attends Vivienne Westwood’s spring 2025 show on Sept. 28, 2024 in Paris.

    Inspired by Vivienne Westwood’s Voyage to Cythera collection from 1989 and ornate artwork frames encasing Renaissance artworks, the footwear choice included ornate adjustable picture frame-inspired buckle closures in gold. Thick ankle straps, lofty 1.9-inch platform soles and 5.7-inch block heels rounded out the set.

    Christian Louboutin Goes Bold, Spectacular and Fun in Paris Fashion Week Performance with David LaChapelle

    Each design aspect of Williams’ footwear choice was grungy and unique, on par with her outfit choice for the show. The British designer brand’s footwear creations often reference historic shoe silhouettes while marrying punk and high-fashion cultures. Art, history, media and culture inform the brand’s design choices, creating silhouettes that are wholly unique and inventive when compared to some shoe offerings on the market today.

    Matching the energy of her footwear, the “Misery Business” songstress was styled in a campy turmeric yellow dress in vibrant hues taken straight off of Vivienne Westwood’s fall 2024 runway designed by Austrian creative Andreas Kronthaler. Layered over top slightly sheer white long johns, the garment featured a boxy silhouette with a bubble hemline and exaggerated sleeves. Bows, whimsical embroidery and crystals decorated the bodice, imparting a dainty touch.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445SGK_0vnA66aX00
    A closer look at Hayley Williams’ shoes.

    On the accessories front, Williams toted a black leather Vivienne Westwood mini bag in all-black. The glossy style featured the brand’s beloved orb logo fixed to the front, making the piece instantly recognizable. High-shine chunky gold jewelry decorated the performer’s fingers and earlobes.



    Cardi B Reaches New Heights in Lofty Reptilian Platform Boots at Vivienne Westwood's Spring 2025 Show in Paris

