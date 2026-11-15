New Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino is no stranger to Premier League management – nor some of the opponents in the dugout he’ll be facing.

Pochettino, after all, has been around long enough to even have managed a game against Sir Alex Ferguson. He’s tested himself against all manner of opposite numbers since.

It’s been a couple of years since Pochettino was last a Premier League manager, but he can still say he’s faced almost half of the competition in the past upon his return.

Here’s his complete record against the eight current Premier League managers he’s faced before.

Pochettino’s record against Unai Emery

Games: 15

Wins: 4

Draws: 5

Losses: 6

Aggregate score: 23-20

There are only three managers Pochettino has faced more in his career than Emery: Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Manuel Pellegrini.

They first crossed paths long before becoming Premier League managers. It was back in May 2009, when Pochettino was in charge of Espanyol and Emery was at Valencia.

Both in their 30s at the time, Pochettino was in his first La Liga job and Emery his second. Ahead of their first meeting, Pochettino’s side were hovering above the relegation zone, while Emery’s were pushing for Champions League qualification.

Yet it was Espanyol who caused the upset with a 3-0 win. A couple of months later, they finished the season in a comfortable 10th place, four places behind Valencia.

Emery got the better of Pochettino in four of their next five La Liga clashes, before Pochettino won their last in April 2012, 4-0.

They would not meet again for another six and a half years, by which time they were on opposite sides of the north London rivalry between Tottenham and Arsenal.

They faced each other in four north London derbies, with Emery winning the first, Pochettino the second (in the Carabao Cup) and the remaining two finishing as draws.

And even though Pochettino’s initial return to English football with Chelsea only lasted a season, he faced Emery’s Aston Villa four times in it, by virtue of them being drawn against each other in the FA Cup and it going to a replay, which Chelsea won to get revenge for their defeat in the league earlier that season.

Their most recent meeting was a 2-2 draw in April 2024. Incidentally, Michael Carrick’s United reign ended with a draw against Emery’s Villa, so it will be a little while until Pochettino locks horns with the Spaniard again. United are due to visit Villa Park in mid-January.

Pochettino’s record against David Moyes

Games: 7

Wins: 2

Draws: 4

Losses: 1

Aggregate score: 9-5

Pochettino’s first ever game in English football was against Moyes’ Everton with Southampton. But it was a case of intrigue rather than an instant impression as it finished goalless at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Moyes, of course, is at Everton again these days, after originally leaving to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford before spells with Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham.

He only got to face Pochettino once during his short-lived United reign and it was again a draw, with Adam Lallana scoring a late equaliser to make it 1-1 at Old Trafford.

It’d be three years before Pochettino pitted his wits against Moyes again. This time there was finally a winner: Pochettino’s Spurs against Moyes’ Sunderland, thanks to a goal by – you guessed it – Harry Kane.

The theme of tight games between the two continued with a couple more draws. Pochettino was still at Spurs for both, whereas Moyes was at Sunderland for one and West Ham for the other.

Neither manager’s team managed to score more than once in any of their first five games against each other. But that would change with the double header between West Ham and Pochettino’s Chelsea in the 2023-24 season.

In the second game of the season, Moyes claimed his first win over Pochettino by a 3-1 scoreline. But Pochettino got payback in the reverse fixture in the third-to-last game of the season, which Chelsea won 5-0.

United have already faced Everton this season and are next due to play them in March.

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Pochettino’s record against Roberto De Zerbi

Games: 3

Wins: 3

Draws: 0

Losses: 0

Aggregate score: 6-3

Pochettino has a 100% record against De Zerbi from three games between Chelsea and Brighton in the 2023-24 season.

First there was a 1-0 Carabao Cup win, before 3-2 and 2-1 triumphs in the Premier League.

Those spotless stats will have to be put to the test against Pochettino’s former employers Tottenham, where De Zerbi is now in charge, when United visit them in May.

Pochettino’s record against Andoni Iraola

Games: 2

Wins: 1

Draws: 1

Losses: 0

Aggregate score: 2-1

Iraola was the opposing manager for Pochettino’s last game in charge of Chelsea, a 2-1 win for the Blues against Bournemouth in May 2024.

Their only previous clash, earlier that season, was a goalless draw on the south coast.

It should be a bit more heated the next time these two managers face off, with Iraola now in charge of United’s rivals Liverpool.

Pochettino’s record against Mikel Arteta

Games: 2

Wins: 0

Draws: 1

Losses: 1

Aggregate score: 2-7

Pochettino had been sacked by Spurs by the time Arteta got the Arsenal job, so they never crossed paths for a north London derby.

Instead, the cross-capital hostilities they were involved in were two games between Chelsea and Arsenal in 2023-24. The first was a 2-2 draw, but the second saw Pochettino’s side suffer a 5-0 defeat. Kai Havertz scored a brace to add insult to injury, in his first season after leaving one for the other.

United are due to play Arsenal away in their last league game before Christmas.

Pochettino’s record against Gary O’Neil

Games: 2

Wins: 0

Draws: 0

Losses: 2

Aggregate score: 3-6

Well this is a bit embarrassing.

Pochettino failed at both attempts to beat O’Neil’s Wolves with his Chelsea side, losing 2-1 at Molineux and 4-2 at Stamford Bridge. A certain Matheus Cunha scored a hat-trick in the latter game.

O’Neil now leads Ipswich, the only team United have beaten in the league this season. It’d be cause for more embarrassment, then, if Pochettino was to be outwitted by him again in April.

Pochettino’s record against Daniel Farke

Games: 1

Wins: 1

Draws: 0

Losses: 0

Aggregate score: 3-2

Farke has spent a fair amount of time in English football, but never crossed paths with Pochettino in his Norwich days. Moreover, in the season Pochettino was in charge of Chelsea, Farke’s Leeds were in the Championship.

However, they did face each other in the FA Cup fifth round. Chelsea won that game 3-2 with a late Conor Gallagher winner.

There’s no love lost between Pochettino’s new side and Leeds; their next meeting will be in May.

Pochettino’s record against Enzo Maresca

Games: 1

Wins: 1

Draws: 0

Losses: 0

Aggregate score: 4-2

Maresca was also a Championship manager, with Leicester, when Pochettino’s Chelsea faced him in the next round of the same tournament. Chelsea claimed a 4-2 win to advance to the semi-finals.

Ironically, Maresca ended up succeeding Pochettino as Chelsea’s head coach.

The small matter of the Manchester derby will be the stage for their next battle, although we’ll have to wait until March for that.

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