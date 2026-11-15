Fans, as always, deserve better from those in power

There are few things better than an away day: the early start; the anticipation; the familiar faces on the train; and the prospect of three points in unfamiliar territory.

For many supporters, the journey is as much a part of following their club as the match itself.

But there’s another side to the experience: expensive tickets; overcrowded trains; lengthy delays; and the prospect of being stranded miles from home.

Sometimes, getting to the game is the easy part. Getting back can be almost impossible.

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One in five away supporters were left stranded by public transport arrangements during the 2025/26 season, according to a new report by environmental charity Pledgeball.

For a sport that relies so heavily on the loyalty of travelling supporters, that’s a damning statistic. And it’s particularly frustrating when so many fans would prefer to leave their cars at home.

Research cited by Pledgeball suggests 83 per cent of travelling supporters would like to use trains more often. The problem isn’t necessarily persuading fans to make greener choices. It’s giving them a realistic opportunity to do so.

Consider a supporter planning to follow their team to an away fixture on a Saturday afternoon. They check the trains, calculate the cost and book their tickets. Then the match is moved to a Monday evening for television.

Suddenly, the return journey becomes impossible. The last train departs before the final whistle, or the supporter faces paying considerably more to rearrange their travel.

Research by Away End, referenced in Pledgeball’s report, suggests that moving a Saturday 3pm fixture to a Friday or Monday evening can render 90 per cent of away return journeys unviable by public transport.

It’s an extraordinary situation. Football’s fixture calendar is built around broadcasting commitments, yet the practical consequences for supporters often appear to be an afterthought.

And while the environmental argument for reducing car journeys is compelling, this is fundamentally an issue of how football treats its fans.

Throughout the 2025/26 season, Pledgeball worked with Arsenal, Cardiff City, Liverpool and Newcastle United to understand why supporters struggle to use public transport and what might persuade them to change their habits.

The charity brought fans together with club representatives, local authorities and transport providers, asking them to explain the difficulties they encounter.

Some problems were predictable. Train fares are expensive, services are unreliable and public transport connections can be particularly poor outside major cities.

Others were more revealing.

Supporters described overcrowded transport hubs, confusion over existing travel services and routes that left certain areas poorly connected. One group even identified a badly lit underpass as a reason they felt uncomfortable travelling without a car after evening matches.

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These aren’t necessarily problems that require billions of pounds in railway investment. In some cases, better communication, improved lighting or a conversation between a club and its local transport authority could make a meaningful difference.

At Cardiff City, for instance, supporters identified a lack of awareness around existing coach services. The transport was available, but not everybody knew about it.

It’s the sort of issue that might never reach a club’s boardroom without somebody asking supporters directly about their experiences.

There are examples of what can happen when clubs and transport providers work together.

Newcastle United’s collaboration with London North Eastern Railway has helped secure later services for supporters travelling home after certain matches.

Elsewhere, subsidised coach travel has proved popular among supporters of Arsenal Women and Liverpool FC Women, demonstrating how making journeys more affordable can encourage fans to travel together.

Neither approach requires supporters to sacrifice the enjoyment of an away day. In fact, sharing the journey with fellow fans can be one of its greatest attractions.

There are obvious benefits for clubs, too.

Fan travel can account for as much as 61 per cent of a Premier League club’s carbon emissions. Reducing reliance on private cars could therefore make a significant contribution to clubs’ environmental ambitions.

But supporters shouldn’t be expected to shoulder the responsibility for problems they have little power to solve.

A fan cannot arrange a later train, change a kick-off time or negotiate cheaper fares. Football clubs, broadcasters, leagues and transport authorities have considerably more influence over those decisions.

Among the proposals emerging from the research are match-specific rail discounts, more flexible tickets that accommodate fixture changes and extensions to train services after evening games.

The charity also supports closer coordination between clubs and transport providers, particularly around roadworks, maintenance schedules and expected passenger numbers.

More controversially, supporters suggested introducing a carbon levy when scheduling decisions make it impossible to travel home by public transport. The money could then subsidise away coaches.

It’s an idea that would undoubtedly encounter resistance from broadcasters, but it raises a reasonable question: why should supporters bear the entire financial burden when fixtures are moved for commercial reasons?

There are smaller changes clubs could make immediately. Clearer travel information when purchasing match tickets, personalised journey advice and better signage around stadiums would help supporters understand their options.

And rather than treating fans as an inconvenience to be managed after the final whistle, clubs could make the journey itself part of the matchday experience.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace have both been highlighted for initiatives that encourage supporters to remain around the stadium after matches, easing pressure on transport networks while allowing fans to avoid the immediate rush.

Football’s environmental ambitions are often discussed in terms of new stadiums, renewable energy and ambitious carbon targets. Yet making matchday travel more sustainable might begin with something considerably less complicated.

A reasonably priced ticket. A reliable service. A train that doesn’t leave before the game finishes.

Supporters already go to extraordinary lengths to follow their clubs. The least football can do is make sure they have a decent chance of getting home.

Help make matchday travel better for everyone by taking Pledgeball’s short supporter survey and sharing your experiences of getting to and from football matches.