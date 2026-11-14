Erling Haaland celebrates as Man City edge past Ipswich.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has broken his silence about the Cityzens being found guilty of FFP charges and has also opened up about his future.

An Independent Commission has found Man City guilty of breaching FFP rules between 2009 and 2018.

Man City have lodged an appeal against the verdict and hope to have it overturned.

Should the Premier League club fail in their appeal, then they face severe punishment, including being thrown out of the Premier League.

Doubts have been raised about the future of many Man City stars, including Haaland.

Haaland is a superstar of the global game and is a truly world-class player.

READ: Man City: Alf-Inge Haaland responds when asked whether Erling Haaland could leave after Arsenal contact

Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in a deal for Haaland, should Man City get relegated from the Premier League.

Erling Haaland reacts to Man City FFP guilty verdict

On Saturday, Haaland was asked by TV2 Sport about the Man City guilty verdict and his own future.

Haaland said, as relayed by The Sun: “The investigation covered 2009 to 2018.

“In 2009, I played for Bryne U9s. In 2010, the U10s. In 2011, the U11s.

“2012, the U12s, 2012, the U13s. Shall we continue?”

The journalist said: “We don’t need the whole list.”

READ MORE: Paul Scholes predicts Erling Haaland’s next club after Man City exit

However, the Man City and Norway international striker persisted: “2014, the U14s. 2015, the U15s and the national team.

“Then the U16s, I think. In 2016, I moved up to Bryne’s first team, second team and youth team.

“In 2017, I went to Molde. In 2018, I was with Molde. The first team, Molde 2 and a bit with the youth team.

“So this is a question I struggle to answer because it’s a legal battle…

“It’s a case between the Premier League and Manchester City that a panel will deal with.

“Am I supposed to answer that? I’m not really sure.

“There were quite a few Norwegians at the club during that period, I think.

“Abdisalam Ibrahim, Martin Samuelsen and Omar Elabdellaoui were there.

“Kjetil Haug was there too. I think there were a couple more, but I can’t remember.

“But it’s a difficult question to answer when I don’t really know that much about it.

“I assume the answers will come… I don’t know when. I haven’t read much about it.

“To be completely honest, I’m focused on trying to perform for Manchester City.

“A club I signed a five-year deal with in 2022 and a new nine-and-a-half-year deal in late 2024.

“I think that says everything about the matter. I’m a City player, and I’m incredibly happy there.”

Erling Haaland reacts to Man City future speculation

Haaland, who scored for Norway in their 3-1 win against Wales in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday, was then asked if the situation at Man City “affects” his thoughts about his own future at the Etihad Stadium.

The striker responded: “I understand that you want a little headline here, but as I said, I signed a long-term contract in 2024.

“I’d say I made a pretty good choice by joining City in 2022. We can all agree on that.

“I won’t say it myself, but look at the trophies I’ve won and how I’ve developed on and off the pitch.

“I’m standing here after winning an international 3-1, and we’re top of our group in Europe.

“Things aren’t going so well for City in the league, but we’ll try to turn that around against Fulham.

“But we can’t focus on that now. Now we have to focus on Denmark.”

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