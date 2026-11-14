Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez

A trusted reporter has revealed how Manchester United central defender Lisandro Martinez is in the dressing room.

Martinez joined Man Utd from Ajax in the summer of 2022 for a total transfer fee of £57million.

The Argentina international centre-back has made 121 appearances for Man Utd so far in his career, scoring four goals and giving three assists in the process.

Martinez made the headlines in October 2026 when he publicly called out Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, for not making enough signings in the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old’s performance for Man Utd since then, though, has been underwhelming, with Martinez sent off against Chelsea before the international break.

Martinez is out of contract at Man Utd in the summer of 2027, although there is an option for a further year.

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There have been reports that Barcelona want to sign Martinez from Man Utd in the January transfer window.

Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the Argentine star.

However, with Mauricio Pochettino becoming the new head coach of the Red Devils, Martinez could get the chance to have a long-term future at Man Utd under his Argentine compatriot.

How Lisandro Martinez is in Man Utd dressing room

Man Utd fan and well-respected journalist Andy Mitten has revealed how Martinez is inside the dressing room.

According to Mitten, who has over 402,000 followers on X, Martinez is a leader, but the Argentine is not afraid to give his Man Utd teammates a piece of his mind.

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Mitten wrote in The National: “The three leaders in the dressing room are Fernandes, former captain Harry Maguire and defender Lisandro Martinez. The three have very different personalities.

“Maguire is friendly, Fernandes emotional but in a positive way, Martinez is highly driven, tough and bites at his teammates.

‘That can be positive, though he sometimes oversteps the mark.

“Martinez, who had been making little headway in talks for a new contract, spoke out against those above him following a defeat at Atletico Madrid when the team played well … after conceding yet another early goal.

“He struck a chord with frustrated fans, but the Argentine’s form was poor.

“He wanted a new contract, United felt that he had to be playing more for him to earn one.”

Former Man Utd midfielder Paul Scholes said earlier this month that the club need to replace Martinez.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast: “Even when Ten Hag first signed him, I remember Jamie Carragher’s comments.

“Look, he has been all right at times, but he is never, he is never, he is never going to be a Man Utd centre-half that’s going to be successful.

“There’s absolutely no chance, and that’s probably the full back four now.

“I think every fan in the world can see it now.

“I might have taken a little bit of time to see it about Martinez and Maguire maybe, but everyone apart from people who are at the club who should be trying to replace him haven’t see it, and I find that, I find that remarkable really.”

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