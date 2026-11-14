Liverpool defender Ronald Araujo

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether or not Liverpool are planning to make Ronald Araujo’s loan deal with Barcelona permanent in the January transfer window.

Liverpool signed Araujo on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2026.

The Premier League club have the option to make the Uruguay international defender’s loan deal permanent next summer for £47million.

Araujo has been one of Liverpool’s best players this season and has established himself as an important player in manager Andoni Iraola’s side.

The 27-year-old has played as a centre-back as well as a right-back for Liverpool so far this season, scoring two goals and giving one assist in 15 matches in all competitions.

There have been rumours that Liverpool are so impressed with Araujo that they are planning to make his loan deal permanent in January.

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However, transfer guru Romano has dismissed those rumours and insists that Liverpool have not made any decision on Araujo’s future.

Liverpool stance on permanent Ronald Araujo deal

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Ronald Araujo is doing fantastic at Liverpool. It’s the reality.

“He can play right-back, centre-back, a smart loan signing by Richard Hughes at Liverpool, a very good addition for the Reds.

“And also, let me say, Andoni Iraola. Andoni Iraola has a very good connection with Araujo. So, the relationship between them is very good.

“Araujo is trying to learn some English, that’s important, obviously, when you play in the Premier League.

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“Also, Araujo, as a leader, is really appreciated in the dressing room. He has international experience; he can cover several positions.

“Now, many of you asked me: there are rumours on Liverpool activating the buy clause for Araujo, the buy option clause for Araujo, €55million, in the January transfer window.

“The answer I got, guys, is that Liverpool are not deciding anything now – November, December or probably even January.

“Liverpool have all the time to decide whether they want to activate the clause or not, whether they want to negotiate with Barcelona or not.

“Because one thing is the clause, and another thing is the salary, for example. The contract of the player, Araujo, is on a big salary at Barcelona.

“Obviously, Liverpool are aware of that, but when you buy the player on a permanent and not getting them on a loan, obviously, it’s different.

“You need to negotiate, to discuss and to reach an agreement, also and especially on the salary part.

“So, that’s going to be a part of the conversation. Liverpool want to take their time.

“Liverpool are delighted with Araujo, very happy with his performances, but before saying Araujo stays or Liverpool will negotiate with Barcelona, that’s something that they will decide in 2027, not now.

“So, all the rumours coming out now about Liverpool and Araujo, from what I am told, are not true, are just speculation, because Liverpool are very happy with the boy, but the decision will be made later on.”

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