Harry Kane. The most-capped England player of all time and the top scorer for his country too. He might just be his nation’s best ever representative, you know.

Sure, he wasn’t around for the World Cup win in 1966. But when that’s the only major honour England have ever won, you can’t exactly knock players down for not replicating it.

With someone like Kane, you just have to look at the numbers to realise what he’s achieved. More often than not, he passes the eye test as well. He’s been a huge influence for England at some tournaments over the years.

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