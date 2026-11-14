Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres and former Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham

Teddy Sheringham has given his verdict on whether Manchester United should raid Arsenal for striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Man Utd have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach following the dismissal of Michael Carrick as manager.

The Red Devils are in the Premier League relegation zone at the moment.

One of the areas that Man Utd need to address under Pochettino is attack.

Benjamin Sesko is the only senior centre-forward in the Man Utd squad at the moment.

Sesko has had a mixed time at Old Trafford so far in his career and has also missed most of the season with a shin problem.

READ: Mauricio Pochettino told to ‘get rid’ of Man Utd pair in January with ‘brave change’ – ‘cut them out’

While Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee can all play as a striker, none of them is a natural number nine.

Man Utd could delve into the January transfer market for a striker, but former Red Devils star Sheringham does not think that new head coach Pochettino should go for Viktor Gyokeres.

The former Man Utd striker does not think that the Sweden international is good enough to play for the Red Devils.

The pundit is also not impressed with the impact that the 28-year-old striker has made at Arsenal so far.

Gyokeres joined Arsenal in the summer of 2025 and is under contract at the north London club until 2030.

READ MORE: Viktor Gyokeres reaches final decision on Arsenal exit amid Juventus, Atleti interest

The 28-year-old has scored 23 goals and given six assists in 69 matches in all competitions for Arsenal so far in his career.

Man Utd warned against signing Viktor Gyokeres from Arsenal

Sheringham told BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds: “What evidence have we got that Viktor Gyokeres could enhance this Manchester United team?

“For me, he’s a big problem in the Arsenal setup.

“Everything stops when it goes near him.

“Every now and again he does something useful and I think ‘yeah, well done.’

“But in general, play stops when it goes to him so I don’t think it would be the right signing at all.

“Signing players like Viktor Gyokeres from Arsenal is not what Manchester United should be about.

“If we’re talking about Robin Van Persie playing out of his skin and coming in at the right, go and get him.

“You go and pay the big money because you know he’s going to lead the line for you and win you titles.

“That’s not the case with Viktor Gyokeres.”

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