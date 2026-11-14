Mauricio Pochettino in a press conference.

Two Manchester United players have been backed to “really thrive” under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettinohas been chosen to replace club legend Michael Carrick, and he will officially join Man Utd after this international break.

The respected head coach has a huge job at Man Utdbecause they are in the Premier League relegation zone, but most of their players are capable of more than they have shown this season.

Man Utd pair backed to “really thrive” under Mauricio Pochettino

It would be a surprise if there is not a positive bounce for at least the first few weeks after Pochettino’s arrival, and former Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel has explained why Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo should “really thrive”.

“I think as opposed to trying to get a senior player on board, I think he’ll put his arm around some of the younger players that have incredible potential,” Friedel told talkSPORT.

READ: Pochettino the ‘bottle job’ doomed to fail at ‘unmanageable’ Manchester United

“Somebody like Marcus Rashford could really thrive under him if that’s one of the players that Mauricio pinpoints, Mainoo as well, players like that.

“If you look at what he did with Dele Alli at Spurs when he came in, kind of a similar situation. He’s very good at making players that he wants in his system, in his culture at the club, making them feel a million bucks.

“He’s excellent at that and his whole staff is very good at that, being compassionate and making you feel wanted, making you feel possibly better than you are while making sure that you’re working hard.

“We’ve watched many Manchester United games and some of the games we’ve actually watched and we’ve come away saying, ‘They’re just getting outworked at times,’ you can’t have that.

“That’s one part of the game he won’t tolerate at all and it really has no meaning to him what your name is on the back of the shirt at all.”

READ MORE: Manchester United under Pochettino will be ‘slow and painful’ – but Palmer can vouch for the results

Interestingly, a report from The Telegraph this week claimed Pochettino is particularly looking forward to working with Rashford.

On Rashford, the report explained: ‘But it is Rashford, who returned to United this summer after spending a season and a half on loan at Barcelona and Aston Villa, who old colleagues of Pochettino believe has a special place in his heart.

‘One source told Telegraph Sport: “Mauricio has always loved Rashford. He will put an arm around him and give him that same kind of love he showed to Dele Alli [at Spurs]. Then it’s up to Rashford.”’

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