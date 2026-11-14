Mauricio Pochettino and Jason Wilcox.

Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants Manchester United to appoint a new director of football to replace Jason Wilcox.

On Friday, Man Utdconfirmed the appointment of Pochettino, who has replaced Michael Carrick on a contract until 2029.

Pochettinois arguably the best appointment the Red Devils could have hoped for given their current predicament, with the ex-Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and PSG boss joining them in the Premier League relegation zone.

He is a clear upgrade on Carrick and their results should gradually improve in the coming weeks, but it is hard to see Pochettino being a long-term success without more behind-the-scenes changes.

Carrick was out of his depth at Man Utd, but United’s board made his job more difficult than it needed to be, and director of football Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada also need to be held to account.

READ: Pochettino the ‘bottle job’ doomed to fail at ‘unmanageable’ Manchester United

Mauricio Pochettino wants Jason Wilcox gone from Manchester United

There is growing fan clamour for Wilcox and/or Berrada to leave Man Utd, and a new report from Football Insider claims Pochettino ‘wants’ the club to appoint a new director of football.

Pochettino is said to want ‘further changes’ following his arrival, and he wants Wilcox gone because he ‘wants someone he can trust in charge of recruitment at Old Trafford’.

The report also claims that Man Utd’s hierarchy and Pochettino have also held talks over replacing Wilcox, with this change said to be ‘key’ to him accepting the job.

READ MORE: Manchester United under Pochettino will be ‘slow and painful’ – but Palmer can vouch for the results

The report claims:

‘Discussions have already taken place between the Argentine and the United hierarchy over potential candidates for the key role. ‘It is understood that a potential change in sporting director was key to the former Tottenham Hotspur manager coming to Old Trafford this season.’

Club legend Paul Scholes has already encouraged Pochettino to demand sweeping changes regarding Man Utd’s recruitment.

“He needs to come in now and just demand,” Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football.

“If I’m going to come to this football club, I have to demand I am in control of absolutely everything football-wise.

“Now look, he’s going to have his little meetings with Jason Wilcox, Omar Berrada, of course he is, but he has got to be in complete control. And I’d be very surprised if he agrees to do it if he’s not in control of that.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd: Pochettino ‘powerless’ in ‘nest of vipers’ after replacing Carrick

