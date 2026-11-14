Liverpool trio Bradley Barcola, Ronald Araujo and Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool summer signing Bradley Barcola has been backed to win the Ballon d’Or on two conditions, because he “can be breathtaking”.

The Redsinvested a potential total package of £123m to sign Barcola from PSG in this summer’s transfer window.

Barcolawas not an undisputed first choice at PSG, but he was still a key player for Luis Enrique’s side as they won the Champions League in 2025 and 2026.

Therefore, Barcola was considered a great signing for Liverpool when he was recruited to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah in the summer.

As he adapts to life in the Premier League, Barcola is yet to reach his peak levels at Liverpool, but he has shown in flashes what he is capable of producing.

However, former Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin thinks Barcola could develop into a Ballon d’Or contender if he “improves his goalscoring” and his “final action”.

“To get to that level and be considered for the Ballon d’Or, let alone win it as Ousmane Dembele did, I think Bradley Barcola needs to improve his goalscoring and that final action, the final touch and that final finish,” Schneiderlin told ComeOn.

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“I watched him many times for Paris Saint-Germain, and he’s the type of player who can take on two or three opponents with pure speed. He can be breathtaking and creates so many chances.

“But sometimes, unfortunately, the finish just isn’t quite there yet. He doesn’t score enough at this stage to be in that conversation, so he needs to improve his numbers to reach that calibre.

“Still, he has every attribute you look for when attacking space against a high defensive line. He’s the exact profile of player defenders dread facing. He’s a top talent who will only keep improving at Liverpool, but to truly be considered for the Ballon d’Or, you need that extra bit of output in the final third.”

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Morgan Schneiderlin pleads for caution over Hugo Ekitike

Schneiderlin has also encouraged Liverpool supporters to be patient with striker Hugo Ekitike as he prepares to return to full fitness.

“I think it’s too early to say what is next for Hugo Ekitike. He’s coming back from a serious Achilles injury, and that is never an easy one to return from. He will need some time before anyone can make a fair judgment,” Schneiderlin added.

“When he’s at his level, Hugo is a top, top player. It’s very difficult right now to find strikers who have that combination of speed, hold-up play, and aerial presence. He really has a bit of everything. He’s a hell of a player.

“But he will need time to recover from that injury and find his feet again, so everyone needs to be patient with him.”

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