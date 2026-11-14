Antonio Nusa has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their move for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa as one of two priorities for the January transfer window.

In recent weeks, Arsenalhave cemented themselves as the firm favourites for the Premier League title, but there is still room for improvement in their squad.

In the summer, the Gunners invested heavily to sign Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, Piero Hincapie and Christos Tzolis, but they are perhaps weaker in attack than last season.

This is because Mikel Arteta‘s side let Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli leave while missing out on Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola.

This does not look to be deterring them in the Premier League, but their relatively weak attack could be an obstacle in their attempts to win the Champions League.

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that the Gunners are reportedly looking to bolster their attack in the January transfer window.

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Arsenal are being linked with several potential signings, including RB Leipzig standout Nusa.

The 21-year-old was a strong performer for Leipzig in his first two seasons after joining from Club Brugge, but his form has moved to another level at the start of this campaign.

Nusa already has four goals and seven assists in his nine Bundesliga outings, and he could move in January or next summer.

Arsenal turn to Antonio Nusa as one of two January priorities

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Arsenal are currently ‘accelerating’ their move for the ‘explosive’ winger, who is valued at 80 million euros (£66m).

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Arsenal are said to be ‘particularly paying attention to’ Nusa as an upgrade on their current left-wing options, though the report claims they have two transfer priorities for January.

The report explains:

‘Arsenal are looking to strengthen in two key attacking positions in January, with a left-winger and a striker both on the radar of the club’s sporting director Andrea Berta. Sources close to the Emirates have told TEAMtalk that funds have been set aside to support those plans. ‘We have already revealed Arsenal’s work on Real Madrid forward Endrick, while the Gunners have also been continuing their close checks on Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi and Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez. ‘However, progress on potential deals for Kroupi and Alvarez is not currently forthcoming, while discussions with Endrick’s camp are understood to have gone well.’

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