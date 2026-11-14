Mauricio Pochettino, Jason Wilcox & Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Manchester United could reportedly finalise six transfers in the upcoming winter transfer window for new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Red Devils are reportedly planning to be active in the January transfer window, which is needed after their embarrassing start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Pochettinohas been appointed to replace club legend Michael Carrick after Man Utd won only three of their first 15 games this season to sit in the Premier League relegation zone.

Carrick needed to be replaced after he was out of his depth at the start of this season, but United’s board are also to blame because they did not back him enough in this summer’s transfer window.

Man Utd’s board could try to put this right in January by making several signings to help Pochettino, but there could also be some exits.

Journalist Alex Crook has claimed that Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez could leave in January, and not when their contracts expire in the summer.

“There are big-name players coming to the end of their contracts at the end of this season,” Crook told talkSPORT.

READ: Pochettino the ‘bottle job’ doomed to fail at ‘unmanageable’ Manchester United

“Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez – who could well be moved on in January. I think the ruthless decision now is probably to let all those players go.

“In terms of this winter transfer window, I don’t think it was Manchester United’s plan at the start of the season to invest heavily in January, but I think they’re going to have to now.”

Three potential January signings for Manchester United revealed

Crook has also claimed that Man Utd could sign a centre-back, left-back and striker in January, and he has listed several possible targets.

“I know they’re on the lookout for a left-sided central defender. I think they need a left-back as well,” Crook added.

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“I’m pretty sure that Mauricio Pochettino would have had similar conversations to Roberto De Zerbi when he came in at Tottenham…

“He could basically name his own salary and say, look, I need these players in January, I need backing in the summer, and I want more of a say than Michael Carrick had when it comes to recruitment.

“So I think he’s in a really strong position, and I do expect United to be busy.

“The names that are being mentioned in terms of a centre-back… Calvin Bassey at Fulham, Nathan Collins at Brentford, and I’d keep an eye on Antonee Robinson for that left-back position as well.

“He’s someone who’s been on Manchester United’s radar before and obviously played under Pochettino for the USA.

“There’s also a little bit of talk about Folarin Balogun potentially arriving in January, another who played under him at the USA.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd: Pochettino ‘powerless’ in ‘nest of vipers’ after replacing Carrick

