Declan Rice, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Arsenal

Arsenal have been warned that William Saliba would not “turn down” Real Madrid, with the Gunners facing a “bigger question”.

Salibahas been out of action with a back injury at the start of this season, but he is nearing a return to full fitness and should be available to feature after the international break.

This is a big boost for Arsenal, though there have been suggestions that he could be lured elsewhere amid interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Last year, Saliba penned a new long-term Arsenal contract to commit to the Premier League giants, but former Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has warned the Gunners that they face a “bigger question” with the centre-back.

“William Saliba to Real Madrid? That’s something he will need to decide for himself,” Schneiderlin told ComeOn.

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“It’s not for me to say whether he should stay at Arsenal or go to Madrid but what I do know, having played alongside him, is that he is a top centre-back with an elite mentality who always wants to improve.

“He’s coming back from a long injury now, but I think the bigger question is actually for Arsenal: if you lose Saliba, who do you replace him with?

“There are very few centre-backs in the world right now capable of delivering those kinds of performances. I said this many years ago when he was playing for Nice, if I were a big club, I would buy him immediately, because down the line his price tag would become far too high.

“He is an incredible player to have in your side. But when a decision like that comes up, there are a handful of clubs in your career that you simply cannot turn down, and Real Madrid is one of them.”

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Gary Lineker makes bold claim over William Saliba ahead of his return

However, Saliba may even struggle to get back in Arsenal’s first XI after his return, with Gary Lineker speculating that Ezri Konsa could keep his place alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

“I think Konsa is ultimately a better defender,” Lineker told The Rest is Football.

“I think Saliba has got the odd mistake in him.

“Konsa I’ve not really seen that yet.”

Co-host Micah Richards added: “I would still say Saliba, let’s not forget Saliba won the title last season.

“John Terry called it early. though. He said if Saliba gets an injury or when he was out injured I don’t think Saliba will get back in because Konsa is that good.

“And I thought oh if JT is saying that it must have a little bit of substance and I sort of I wouldn’t say I didn’t agree with it, I thought let me see.

“But he’s been proven right at the moment because he’s been that good.”

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