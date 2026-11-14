Mauricio Pochettino and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United have ‘completed’ a deal to make a ‘talented’ forward the first signing for Mauricio Pochettino.

Earlier this week, Man Utdconfirmed the appointment of respected head coach Pochettino, who is succeeding club legend Michael Carrick on a contract until 2029.

Pochettinowill officially take over after this international break, with his first game in charge being against Liverpool next weekend.

One of his first tasks will be to ease Man Utd’s relegation fears because the Red Devils sit in the Premier League bottom three.

Pochettino could also be boosted by signings in January, with a report from The Telegraph indicating they are prioritising a new centre-back and a striker for the winter transfer window.

READ: Pochettino the ‘bottle job’ doomed to fail at ‘unmanageable’ Manchester United

The report said:

‘Pochettino is expected to be backed in the January transfer window when United are likely to be in the market for a defender and a striker. ‘Carrick was beset by defensive problems and injuries and Benjamin Sesko, the Slovenia striker, has been ruled out until the new year with an ongoing shin problem.’

But United are also looking to build for the future, and 16-year-old Reading starlet Tyler Adjei will be Pochettino’s first signing.

Man Utd reporter Andy Mitten revealed to The Athletic on Friday that the Red Devils have ‘signed’ the teenager, ‘who can play across the front three but has been signed as a No 9, registered with the club this week’.

READ MORE: Manchester United under Pochettino will be ‘slow and painful’ – but Palmer can vouch for the results

On Adjei, a source for The Athletic said: “He’s got an athletic profile; he’s got more to come physically.

“He moves well; he has a good temperament, mentality and demeanour. He has a good energy to train. He’s got a way to go technically, as is the norm for a player of his age”.

The same report claims United’s hierarchy are ‘satisfied’ with their youth recruitment, with the club ‘seeking out high potential talents with the ability to reach the first team relatively quickly’.

Now, Romano has confirmed that Adjei has ‘completed’ his move to Man Utd.

Romano said on X: ‘Manchester United complete deal to sign Tyler Adjei from Reading — all done for 16 year old to join #mufc project.

‘Talented forward has accepted all terms, deal in place — as @AndyMitten reported.

‘Documents to be approved next week.’

READ NEXT: Man Utd: Pochettino ‘powerless’ in ‘nest of vipers’ after replacing Carrick

