Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and journalist Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has delivered a verdict on Liverpool re-signing Trent Alexander-Arnold, with an ‘important’ update on his Real Madrid future.

Alexander-Arnold has struggled to live up to expectations after leaving Liverpool to join Real Madrid ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Liverpoolacademy product has only been a bit-part player at Real Madrid becuase several managers have preferred other options at right-back, and this has fuelled reports linking him with an exit from the Spanish giants.

Naturally, a return to Liverpool has been mooted because they have had right-back issues without Alexander-Arnold, but Romano has reiterated that a return has little chance of coming to fruition.

“There have been many rumours in recent weeks about the possibility of Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Real Madrid in the January transfer window, with some reports in England suggesting a potential return to Liverpool,” Romano told DAZN.

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“However, there is absolutely nothing ongoing between Trent Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid and Liverpool.

“Trent obviously respects and loves the club, but that is in the past. He is fully focused on Real Madrid, and there have been no contacts or negotiations whatsoever with Liverpool.”

Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘important’ update on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at Real Madrid

Romano has also moved to “clarify” an “important” aspect of Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Real Madrid.

“It is also important to clarify the situation surrounding Trent more generally,” Romano added.

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“At Real Madrid in recent weeks, Fede Valverde has been the most important right-back in the crucial games. He can play in midfield or on the right, so he is a player who can cover several positions.

“However, Trent Alexander-Arnold is not giving up at all. He was still playing in one of Real Madrid’s last games before the international break, and Jose Mourinho remains very happy with him.

“When Trent is on the pitch, his performances are always very good. His training sessions are also of the highest level and are always appreciated by Mourinho.

“I am sure Trent will find opportunities and gain more playing time between now and the end of the season. There are no plans for him to leave in the January transfer window, either. Mourinho wants to keep all his key players until the end of the season, and Trent Alexander-Arnold is absolutely one of them.

“Real Madrid want to remain competitive in all competitions, which is why Trent is not planning to leave. The club are also convinced that he will continue to be a very important player for them, both between now and the end of the season and in the future.”

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