Mauricio Pochettino, Man Utd badge, silhouette player

Manchester United reportedly have two transfer priorities for this winter transfer window, with Mauricio Pochettino to be “backed considerably”.

On Friday, Man Utdconfirmed the appointment of Pochettino, who has replaced club legend Michael Carrick on a contract until 2029.

During talks with Man Utd, Pochettinoshould have made it clear that he wants significant backing in the transfer market after Carrick was left short in the summer.

Carrick was out of his depth this season, but he had a limited squad after Man Utd failed to strengthen at left-back, centre-back, left wing and up front in the summer.

This has contributed to Man Utd’s dire start to this season, with Pochettino’s side in the Premier League relegation zone after winning only three of their 15 games in all competitions.

READ: Pochettino the ‘bottle job’ doomed to fail at ‘unmanageable’ Manchester United

It is historically difficult to do business in January, but Man Utd need to be active in the winter window and a new report from The Telegraph claims the Red Devils have two transfer priorities.

The report claims: ‘Pochettino is expected to be backed in the January transfer window when United are likely to be in the market for a defender and a striker. ‘Carrick was beset by defensive problems and injuries and Benjamin Sesko, the Slovenia striker, has been ruled out until the new year with an ongoing shin problem.’

READ MORE: Manchester United under Pochettino will be ‘slow and painful’ – but Palmer can vouch for the results

Mauricio Pochettino set to be “backed considerably” at Man Utd

Journalist Rob Dorsett has claimed that Pochettino will be “backed considerably” at Man Utd and why this will mostly come in this summer’s transfer window.

“I think he will be backed considerably,” Dorsett told Sky Sports.

“Man Utd try and do their business in the summer transfer windows because they’ve still got a number of players they want to move out. Part of the reason they didn’t spend as much in the transfer window just gone was because they couldn’t get a number of players out.

“They were expecting to get £36m for Marcus Rashford as part of a contract they had with Barcelona. Barcelona then decide not to go through with that and go for Anthony Gordon instead.

“The big thing for Pochettino this summer is that a lot of players are out of contract. You’re talking Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw. All of them have an option in Manchester United’s favour to extend that by a year.

“A lot of these players are on huge wages. Bruno Fernandes is the biggest earner behind Marcus Rashford. The two biggest earners, both of whom are out of contract in the summer.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd: Pochettino ‘powerless’ in ‘nest of vipers’ after replacing Carrick

