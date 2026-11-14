Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha

A new report has revealed Bayern Munich’s chances of signing Liverpool star Rio Ngumoha, with the Bundesliga giants “still in talks”.

Ngumohahas emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents, with the England international quickly becoming an incredibly important player for Liverpool.

The 18-year-old has been one of Liverpool‘s shining lights since the start of last season, and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Over the past few months, Bayern Munich and Arsenal have been heavily linked with Ngumoha, though Liverpool have been working on tying him down to a new long-term contract.

In the summer, Bayern Munich turned to Ngumoha after missing out on Anthony Gordon, but Liverpool swiftly shut the door on him leaving.

However, German reporter Christian Falk has said in recent days that Bayern Munich are “still in talks” with Ngumoha’s representatives.

Falk told CF Bayern Insider: “It is TRUE: Bayern Munich were prepared to pay €70m [£58.3m] for Rio Ngumoha.

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“As we know, Bayern have been searching really hard for options on the left wing. We talked about Bradley Barcola, whom they were in contact with, and they were also in contact with Liverpool’s young talent.

“There were talks, his brother talked with FC Bayern, but it was a difficult situation for Bayern Munich. It was not clear if Liverpool would sell him or not. The price wouldn’t have been extremely high. So, you see, the club’s decision-makers feel he’d be a great option for Bayern Munich, which is why Ngumoha is still on Bayern’s shortlist.

“In the end, they had to decide for Ismael Saibari. Rio would have been complicated, so they just looked to seal the comparatively easier transfer of the two. Bayern are still in talks with Ngumoha’s camp, however, and he could be an option for the summer.”

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‘Most likely’ Rio Ngumoha decision on his future revealed

However, journalist Pete O’Rourke has informed Football Insider that the “most likely outcome” for Ngumoha is a new contract at Liverpool.

“As things stand right now, I think a new contract probably is the most likely outcome for Rio Ngumoha,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“Liverpool’s intention is to tie down the young England International to a new deal, a new improved contract, for what he’s done so far.

“He’s become a key man for Andoni Iraola and is part of the England squad now as well, so Liverpool are quite relaxed in the whole situation.

“Obviously a top player like Ngumoha is going to attract interest from other clubs – that’s why Bayern Munich are long term admirers of him, but Ngumoha is happy at Liverpool.”

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