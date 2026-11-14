Fabrizio Romano has the latest Man Utd updates.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed a huge update on Bruno Fernandes’ future at Manchester United, with a new contract still “far away”.

Fernandes’ future at Man Utd is in doubt because his current contract expires at the end of this season, though there is a clause to extend it on the same terms until 2028.

After Fernandeswas arguably the Premier League’s best player last season, Man Utd have been in talks with the captain over a new contract, but it has been revealed that he has turned down two contract offers from the Premier League giants.

Now, Romano has provided an update on Fernandes’ situation, with an agreement on a new contract “still far away”.

“My understanding, guys, is that Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United’s situation is exactly the same since June,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“So Man United started this conversation with Bruno and with his agent at the beginning of June, even before the start of the World Cup. Man United wanted to get a new deal done because for Bruno there were offers from Europe and not only from Saudi, also from Europe. So Bruno had many possibilities, but Bruno decided to stay and continue at Manchester United this season.

“Then Bruno was really disappointed to see that now it’s November, and for Man United the season looks already very complicated. So it’s not easy for Bruno to accept that.

“Since June until recent weeks, Bruno has always been, and his agents, of course, always been in conversations with Manchester United over a new deal, and no agreement. Talking, negotiating, discussing, no agreement.

“And so, at the moment, the conversations remain active; the conversations remain ongoing, but the agreement is still far away.”

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But ex-Man Utd assistant Rene Meulensteen does not think Fernandes would be a big loss and he “needs to be moved on”.

“In terms of Bruno, Bruno has been a fantastic servant for Manchester United over many, many years,” Meulensteen told talkSPORT.

“He’s not hit the same levels this year round. I think he’s also been, to some extent, maybe even mentally damaged by all the negativity that has surrounded the club and himself.

“To be fairly honest, I think he’s been a great servant, but I would not be too sad if he decided to leave the club.

“I think there’s many more people, more players that I think need to move on, and we need to create a different kind of dynamism in the team.”

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