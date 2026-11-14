Incoming Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is a ‘bottle job’ who has no chance of succeeding at ‘unmanageable’ and ‘toxic’ Manchester United without change.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

Pochettino at Manchester United: the abridged version

Here’s all anyone needs to know.

Does Poch have slightly better pedigree/credentials to manage Manchester United than Carrick did? Yes.

But does that necessarily mean his credentials are enough to turn around Manchester United? No. He’s no more than a competent, ok coach. He’s nothing special. This isn’t Klopp arriving at Liverpool. This isn’t Mourinho coming in at Chelsea.

Will changing the coach make any difference in the short term? Probably. We saw this with Carrick. Further back, Solskjaer. So expect a short-to-medium term bounce. But don’t be mistaking it for anything more than that.

Will changing coach make any difference in the long term? No. The club is toxic from the very top to the very bottom. It’s unmanageable, riddled with incompetence, and that will not change while the Glazers and Brexit Jim have their mitts over it.

That’s it. That’s all anyone needs to know.

Andy H, Swansea.

I’ve lost count now. Is Poch the eighth manager since SAF, ninth?

Is it really going to matter? Does anyone really think that Poch is going to be the guy that finally turns this thing around?

TX Bill (I felt Dyche would have been the better choice) EFC

Baby come back

There is a meme/gif of Bernard Cribbins in distress from an episode of Doctor Who (I think) that is getting some use today following Poch’s appointment, as it adequately encapsulates my feelings about him joining yet another PL club instead of coming back to my bed. I mean club. No, no I don’t. My girlfriend will understand.

He’s just been confirmed a United’s boss as I type this (insert Cribbins gif).

Jon (Spurs), Lincoln

Mike check

There’s a lot of revisionist, wise after the event, clever in hindsight bollox being written.

Carrick wasn’t the wrong hire to make, he was the only realistic one to make. Once he’d won 12 in 17 – the best results in the League natch – you couldn’t hire anyone else. Carrick would have been over their head anytime anything went wrong. Had Poch come in and got these results, it’d be Carrick the fans would chant for.

Now, United weren’t particularly impressive last year, but win they did. There was nothing to make you think this cluster was coming.

Roy Keane was heard more than once asking if there wasn’t anyone better available – not being hugely impressed by what he was seeing – but who they were was less obvious.

Yes, Poch is probably an upgrade. He certainly is in experience, even though he is a bit of a bottle job . He’s definitely got previous for improving players, so that’s nice anyway.

But can he work at this club? With this structure? Can anyone? One wonders. Like many others, I think one less Wilcox would be a smarter move. He retains the Billionaire Tramps confidence though, so he stays for now. Perhaps the policy of not investing in the defense until 2037 might be adjusted though.

Mauricio doesn’t have the goodwill of playing for United either, so he won’t be protected from unhappy Mancs if things go to sh*te.

So good luck to you sir, sincerely. You are most certainly going to need it.

James, Liverpool

Leave vipers alone

Good morning,

While I agree with pretty much all of Dave from Manchester’s points I must speak in defence of vipers.

Vipers are sleek, intelligent, handsome and resourceful creatures. What they are definitely not is incompetent, bungling arseholes.

If Dave had said that Pochettino was heading into a nest of arseholes, we would have been in complete agreement.

Alex, Derby

The eighth battle of Old Trafford

The news of Man Utd removing yet another manager reminded me of that Luigi Cardona meme where he says after the eleventh Battle of the Isonzo River, “F**k it, let’s do it again”.

With Remembrance Sunday having just passed, the poppies on Premier League shirts briefly invited us to reflect on the staggering futility of the First World War, a futility best embodied by the aforementioned Italian General. He launched eleven identical, disastrous offensives along the exact same stretch of the Isonzo River, stubbornly expecting each frontal charge into alpine rock to succeed where the last had failed.

If reincarnated today he would fit right into the Old Trafford boardroom, fresh from writing off Michael Carrick as his seventh battle before ordering Mauricio Pochettino over the top for the eighth. Rather than confront a decade of rotten recruitment and parasitic ownership,

United’s hierarchy waves away every catastrophe with a severance cheque and a fresh tactical white paper, parading each new manager as a saviour before marching them straight into the same mid-table mud, or as we see now, a relegation quagmire.

Maybe this approach is executed to appease a restless fanbase but honestly, we know it’s more likely an attempt to soothe current and future investors. The executives sit comfortably behind the front lines, safely insulated, far from the trenches and terraces. The quote often misattributed to Einstein labels their methods insane but Man Utd are turning it into brand consistency. How long before this relentless attrition finally bleeds United white?

Eoin (That Spurs commemorative DVD of the season they finished second has done some heavy lifting this week) Ireland



I wish I didn’t support the same team as Gary Neville

I was shocked to my very core that Gary Neville thinks the treatment of his ex teammate and actual friend Michael Carrick was “disgusting”

Yes, the ownership haven’t backed him enough, especially after what he managed to achieve last season, but we’ve won one game in the league this season. One. Against Ipswich. When the kids were still off school. It’s Christmas next month, and we’ve won one f***ing game. Not all the blame can be put on the owners.

And I’m not sure Neville realises, but we’re in the relegation zone., so something needs to change, because on current form, we’re going down, and it wouldn’t even be a tight race. There’d be no last day will we stay up or down, we’d probably be down by the end of March.

Pochettino should come in, be ruthless and sell 80% of that team, use the £140 we’d probably get for them all and start again.

Ant MUFC (RIP Danny Kelly. An incredible journalist, and by all accounts, a fantastic bloke)

I genuinely cannot understand where this idea that Carrick has been hard to by has come from. Firstly, I found it hilarious that people thought United would be good this season. They weren’t in the top 5 for my PL predictions. Their fans always jump the gun. They see themselves as these plucky underdogs who don’t spend. All the over the top reactions to Harry Maguire not making the England squad was hilarious.

Carrick has done terribly this season. You can say they didn’t address the left back issue. They only have Shaw, Dorgu, Dalot, Mazraoui available in that slot. Figure it out. Loads of teams have positions where they’re lacking. They went into the summer and the main target was midfield. They addressed that with €180m worth of signings. People say they needed CBs too. Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, De Lift, Heaven. They’re not great but they can’t just keep crying about buying players. Go and improve the players you have. Liverpool won the league with Joe Gomez as their starting CB. Matip was backup. Robertson cost like 8m. Pep had Delph as a starting left back. Good managers will figure it out. This idea that United just need to keep spending to buy players is ridiculous. That’s what they’ve been doing for a decade. Just throwing money every summer and then crying that they don’t spend money.

Blame Glazers and then whinge that a change is needed. Blame Ineos and cry again. Blame Wilcox. If United signed Anderson it wouldn’t have changed anything. Likewise, whatever left back they’re craving. Carrick has won ONE Premier League game this season. Do you look at that team and think they’re that bad? You were all hyping them up 6 months ago. I think they should be capable of beating Hull, but they didn’t because Carrick got dealt a bad hand of course.

The whole club is just cursed it seems. Get rid of the rotten apples like Pogba or Rashford. The problem still persists. Get rid of Woodward. Get rid of the manager. They’ve tried everything. What strategy do you want them to try?

Dion

Andoni feel good

I think it’s far too early to be calling out Iraola who has had to deal with the mess Slot left. The points tally may look the same but the direction of travel is certainly different.

Defensively we are better this season and are yet to throw away a lead in the Pl, something we did far too often under Slot. Frimpong has proven to be useless again and it’s easy why Szoboslai played there for most of last season but Araujo provides better balance.

In midfield Szoboslai seemed tailor made for Iraola’s system so it’s surprising to see him struggle. Slot’s solution to the Wirtz conundrum was to avoid it entirely by playing Szoboslai at Rb. Iraola has tried to address that and for now it seems it’s Macca, Trey and Florian.

Upfront it’s easy to dismiss Isak’s contributions but he was already being labeled a flop before the season started. Slot had no idea how to use him and even lamented that we lacked a Murphy type profile. Signing more left wingers seemed odd but it brings more diversity in their play when forced to play on the right side. Gakpo in particular was a one trick pony but has been more productive so far. Infact all our wingers look better playing on the opposite side.

Crucially though nobody is talking about Salah. His departure could have left a big void and he’s actually doing quite well in Turkey but we don’t miss him. Last year Slot occasionally tried to drop him but we looked just as bad without him.

Finally the youngsters, Trey against Arsenal, Koumas against City. Sure we wound up losing both games but it’s great having a manager who trusts the kids again.

Philip Correa

Thanks, VAR, for confirming I am old

That’s it turns out I am an old man. And it’s England’s 2nd goal that confirmed it.

I want England to win. I watched and dreamt for a long time. I also admit to not watching as much football as I used to.

But… Replay after replay, red told to look at it and that is not a penalty. I mean sure it’s a shirt pull etc, but no. It’s football. Things happen, people push, shove and there are the dark arts.

That is it. Jumpers for goalposts and all that. I have officially joined the old farts. Anyone else have a similar and very specific moment of realisation?

Cheers

A Football OAP apparently.