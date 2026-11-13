Incoming Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino ‘loves’ Marcus Rashford and will ‘try to get the best’ out of the forward at Old Trafford, Fabrizio Romano has stated.

Man Utd have confirmed Pochettino will take charge after he manages the USMNT in their double-header against Haiti. The Argentine has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract to replace Michael Carrick, and he is due to arrive at Carrington on Wednesday, November 18.

United will pay U.S. Soccer $10million (£7.5m) in compensation for Pochettino, while the deal will cost around £10m in total once his coaching staff are factored in.

Pochettino will be tasked with transforming United’s season as they sit in the relegation zone after winning just one of their 10 Premier League games so far.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss will have to work hard to improve United’s players as he will likely be dealing with a limited budget at first.

Fans will be wondering how Rashford fares under Pochettino once the winger returns from a groin injury in the coming weeks.

READ: Man Utd squad trust ranked for Mauricio Pochettino from Baleba to Rashford

On YouTube, Romano revealed that Pochettino is a huge fan of the 29-year-old, who looks set to get an extended run in the starting lineup.

“Marcus Rashford, for Mauricio Pochettino, is not a normal player,” the journalist said.

“Mauricio Pochettino, when he was Paris Saint-Germain manager, was trying in every way to sign Marcus Rashford.

“Pochettino was obsessed with Rashford. He can play as a nine, can play as a winger. He loves Rashford.

“Obviously, Marcus had a difficult start to the season physically, in the sense that he had to deal with some struggles and so he was not in the best physical condition possible.

“But, my understanding is that Mauricio Pochettino is a big, big fan of Marcus Rashford.

“So this could be a surprise, Rashford under Pochettino.

“The start of the season was difficult, but I am sure Pochettino will try his best to get the best out of Marcus Rashford.

“Because he’s a player he already wanted at PSG, a player he always wanted with him. So let’s follow the situation.”

Rashford could be among ‘winners’ of Pochettino arrival

The Telegraph reported on Thursday that Rashford is among eight players who will be ‘winners’ from Pochettino’s appointment.

Rashford has been linked with a January loan move to Everton amid his recent struggles, but Pochettino is highly likely to veto any potential exit.

Rashford has yet to score in eight appearances for United this season, as he has been coming to terms with his failed transfer back to Barcelona.

The English international hoped to join Barca permanently after shining on loan there last season.

Despite Rashford notching 14 goals and 15 assists for Barca, they tried to drive down their €30m (£26m) option to buy – something United were never going to accept.

Barca then signed Anthony Gordon instead, forcing Rashford to restart his United career.

READ MORE: Five Manchester United stars who Mauricio Pochettino must now build around – not Bruno Fernandes