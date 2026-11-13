Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Arsenal in tracking in-form Club Brugge ace Nicolo Tresoldi ahead of a potential move in the future, according to a report.

Tresoldi is a 22-year-old centre-forward who was born in Cagliari, Italy, but currently represents Germany U21s at international level. The young striker is developing a reputation as a deadly goalscorer, sparking interest from several elite clubs.

Tresoldi has hit 16 goals in 27 matches for Germany U21s, while he has managed 14 strikes in 17 appearances for Brugge this term.

That includes hat-tricks against Inter in the Champions League and Sint-Truidense in the Belgian Pro League.

As per Belgian newspaper HLN, Liverpool sent a scout to watch Tresoldi in action against Lens in the Champions League on October 21.

Chelsea and Manchester City sent officials to assess Tresoldi in that game, too.

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The report also cites Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim AC Milan have made him a top striker target for next year.

Roma had a €35million (£29m) bid for Tresoldi rejected in the summer, but Milan are now the Serie A club showing the strongest interest in snaring him.

HLN add that Bayern Munich have shortlisted Tresoldi as a future successor for Harry Kane up front.

The race to snap up the exciting striker is certainly a busy one. Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on September 9 that Man Utd are keen on both Tresoldi and Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys.

In October, The Sun claimed Arsenal have identified Tresoldi as a possible replacement for Viktor Gyokeres.

However, interested clubs will have to wait until next summer to sign the player, as Brugge have no intention of letting him leave in January.

Tresoldi’s fantastic form this campaign has seen his transfer value soar to £42m or higher.

Nicolo Tresoldi to Liverpool appears unlikely

Liverpool may have entered the frame for Tresoldi, but other clubs have a more pressing need for his capture.

Reds striker Hugo Ekitike may be currently injured, but he should return well before Brugge start to consider Tresoldi’s potential exit next summer.

Indeed, Ekitike is aiming to return from his Achilles injury in December.

Alexander Isak is Liverpool’s first-choice striker, while Andoni Iraola can also utilise impressive youngster Lewis Koumas up front.

A switch to Arsenal may be the better move for Tresoldi. If Gyokeres departs the Emirates, then Tresoldi could arrive as his replacement and compete with Kai Havertz for a starting role.

Tresoldi clearly has a very bright future at the top of the game, but he must choose his next transfer wisely.

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