Jason Wilcox with a cracked Man Utd badge.

More questions are being asked of Jason Wilcox after a reporter revealed Manchester United stars looked on in bewilderment at bitter rivals Liverpool pulling off an ‘outstanding’ signing over the summer while their own needs went unaddressed.

Man Utd did explore the left-back market over the summer, though in the end, opted not to sign a player in their problem position. A striker didn’t arrive either, with the Red Devils instead focussing on overhauling the midfield.

Three new players did arrive in central areas, though none have shone so far. United’s defence, meanwhile, is the worst of any side in Europe’s top five leagues this season, with 30 goals conceded in all competitions.

And according to an update from Ben Jacobs when appearing on The United Stand, some Man Utd players took a dim view of rivals Liverpool effortlessly plucking Ronald Araujo out of Barcelona via the loan route while their own club twiddled their thumbs.

Araujo has been an instant hit at Anfield and has single-handedly solved Liverpool’s own problem position of right-back. It was a low-risk high-reward deal, and Liverpool have benefitted massively from the loan.

Man Utd players jealous of Liverpool transfer prowess

Jacobs explained: “Man Utd players, I was saying this on the last show, even though they were not specifically saying we should have got Ronald Araujo, they were wondering why Liverpool can just go out in the market and get an outstanding leader, an experienced Barcelona player and someone that’s captain of Barcelona, on a loan, really easily, really discreetly. Job done.

“Where’s that low-hanging loan of experience? Where’s that signing that’s just going to add to the dressing room, add to the depth, add to the quality, mitigate against injuries?

“If you can’t afford it or can’t get the Lewis Hall’s of this world, where’s that loan, that safe bet, that person where you know you can try before you buy?

“That’s also where, for example, the Rayan Ait-Nouri talks came in around deadline day, but it turned out that Man City only wanted to sell permanently and Manchester United did prefer a loan with an option.”

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Jason Wilcox is failing Man Utd

Jacobs’ update is the latest in a string of reports that have questioned the job Wilcox is doing as United’s director of football.

The Athletic recently claimed Man Utd paid twice as much as they needed to when signing Andrey Santos over the summer.

That was followed by Henry Winter suggesting Wilcox only signed Youri Tielemans because it was an easy deal to make via a release clause.

It’s since emerged United actually wanted Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka instead of Tielemans, and Wilcox didn’t land a single one of United’s top EIGHT targets in midfield.

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The Times, meanwhile, claimed Wilcox was laughed out of town by Nottingham Forest when querying whether £87m or £89m would get a deal done for Elliot Anderson after initially bidding £85m.

Anderson was United’s undisputed top target and per the report, actually wanted to join Man Utd and not Manchester City.

But in an era where top-class midfielders regularly move for more than £100m, Man Utd penny-pinched and lost out to City who slapped £116m on the table.