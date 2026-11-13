Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi

Bayern Munich have decided against moving for Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the January transfer window, according to a German journalist.

Zubimendi joined Arsenal in July last year when the Gunners paid Real Sociedad £60million for his signature. The Spanish international played a key role in Arsenal winning the Premier League title and reaching the Champions League final last season, making 57 appearances in all competitions and scoring six times.

However, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta appears to have lost trust in Zubimendi this term, as Myles Lewis-Skelly has overtaken him in the pecking order.

Zubimendi has therefore been limited to 12 outings so far this campaign, and none of his seven Premier League appearances have lasted more than half an hour.

The 27-year-old is far too good to simply warm the bench, so his frustrating situation has resulted in talk of a move away from north London.

Bayern, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have all been credited with interest in him.

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But according to Christian Falk, Sport Bild’s head of football, the player will not be joining Bayern this winter.

Falk wrote in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider: ‘It is NOT TRUE: Bayern Munich are interested in Martin Zubimendi and considering a January move.

‘Bayern will not go for the Spaniard in the winter.’

Falk explained how the Bavarians ‘scouted’ and held ‘talks’ for Zubimendi prior to his switch to Arsenal last year.

Bayern still ‘admire’ Zubimendi, though a deal is very unlikely as he will be ‘expensive’ and Vincent Kompany’s side are also ‘searching in other positions’.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Xabi Alonso ‘loves’ Zubimendi, having previously targeted him during his spell in charge of Real Madrid.

Whether Arsenal would be willing to sell an elite performer such as Zubimendi to rivals Chelsea remains to be seen.

Martin Zubimendi responds to transfer talk

When asked about his future on Wednesday, Zubimendi replied: “I haven’t wasted any energy on outside things.

“I’m busy enough trying to earn a place, get playing time, and fight to win this Premier League, which is looking so promising. I haven’t spent any energy on it, nor have I contacted anyone.”

The World Cup winner added: “To be honest, I’m sometimes surprised by the press too. I understand that the winter transfer window is approaching and rumours can surface, but I think we need to be a bit more careful with what we publish.

“Ultimately, everyone has a team they play for, and we need to respect that. I’ve also read that I might be close [to joining Atletico Madrid], but not at all.”

Zubimendi was then quizzed on whether he will see out the full campaign at Arsenal. He said: “Yes, I hope so. I’m happy there.”

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