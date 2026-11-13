Could Jordan Pickford be replaced by James Trafford?

David Seaman feels England should drop No.1 Jordan Pickford for impressive goalkeeper James Trafford against Spain, in what Scott Minto has called a “telling” decision.

In the Premier League this season, Trafford far outranks Pickford. The new Leeds stopper averages a 7.51 FotMob rating – just 0.1 below David Raya.

Everton stopper Pickford ranks eighth for goalkeepers in the league, with a 7.11 average rating.

There have been calls for Trafford to become the English No.1, with swathes of fans, particularly of the Whites, feeling Trafford is the better option.

Former England keeper Seaman feels the Leeds man should take Pickford’s place in the next game against Spain.

He said on talkSPORT: “It’s a tough one.

“Obviously Trafford played against Spain in the last game at Wembley, and [Thomas] Tuchel has alluded to the fact that he might play him, so it will be interesting.

“Look, our second goalkeeper, they need caps, they need experience, as if anything did happen to Jordan, you need a player going in there that’s comfortable and confident. When you’ve not got many caps, it’s hard to play your game.

“But we’ve got to play a really strong team because it’s Spain, it’s the world champions, there’s a lot at stake for you.

“Would I play Trafford? I probably would. Just to give him the experience in a really tough game.”

James Trafford over Jordan Pickford ‘telling’

Trafford has played four times for England, with a two-game run against Spain and Czechia coming in September.

It could be the beginning of the end for Pickford if the Leeds man starts being given more responsibilities, with Minto feeling it shows something.

He said: “Look, it can’t be a bad thing. Pickford has actually been extremely underrated for England.

“He’s been one of England’s greatest ever keepers…generally speaking, he’s never been an issue.

“But I think it’s really telling that not only does it look like they’re going to share the games, but that Trafford is going to be given the Spain game.”

Gabby Agbonlahor, though, believes Pickford is still the better option.

He said: “I don’t get it. I feel that Pickford is our best goalkeeper. He’s only 32, Trafford is 24. Maybe he’s looking to the future.

“But Pickford is our best goalkeeper, no one can tell me any different.”

It currently looks as if the two aforementioned stoppers are the two options, and Trafford is therefore next in line for the spot after Pickford.

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