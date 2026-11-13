Mauricio Pochettino in a press conference.

New Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has revealed why he has taken the job after “one of the most difficult decisions”.

On Friday afternoon, Man Utd confirmed the appointment of Pochettino, who has replaced Carrick on a contract until 2029.

Pochettinois a long-term Man Utd target and has previously missed out on the job on multiple occasions, but he has finally been chosen and is giving up his role as USA manager to move to Old Trafford.

The former Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and PSG boss signed a new USA contract after this summer’s World Cup, but it has emerged that this deal includes a release clause and Man Utd have activated it to secure his services.

Mauricio Pochettino reveals real reason for joining Manchester United

With his new contract, Pochettino felt unattainable before his release clause was revealed, but he has now revealed why he has decided to turn his back on the USA to join Man Utd.

“It’s obvious,” Pochettino told reporters when asked why he is joining Man Utd so soon after signing a new USA contract.

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“I never said I wanted to go back but they know there aren’t too many opportunities that happen in your career like Manchester United. When it arrives, it’s difficult to turn down.

“When we decided together to extend our commitment, it was a commitment for the federation, just in case. We were very committed. It was to help the federation, just in case that didn’t work for four years.”

On when Man Utd first made contact with his camp, he answered: “All was so quick. Sunday afternoon, there started to be some contact. We were very transparent [with US Soccer].

“We’ll have time next week to talk about the job at Manchester United. It’s much better to talk now about US Soccer.”

Still, Pochettino also admitted that giving up his role as USA boss has been “one of the most difficult decisions in my career”.

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On his emotion at leaving, Pochettino added: “Normally it’s the opposite. You’re sacked and you cry because you want to stay.

“For this case it’s the opposite. It’s a really tough decision, but at the same time I’m excited for that step.”

Pochettino was also asked why he will remain in charge of the USA national team for this international break.

“Why? Because before [we are] professional, we are a person,” Pochettino said.

“The emotional link between us is to show the commitment and respect and the love, even if we take a decision that is not the best for one part.

“We have the respect of the players and the staff and they understand the situation. It’s Manchester United and the federation agrees on different terms. All of the games are important.

“We are brave enough to go ahead because we are optimistic and very positive. We need to play tomorrow and the next game. We need to perform.”

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