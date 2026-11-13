Aston Villa will not sell Boubacar Kamara to Chelsea

Whether or not Aston Villa would allow Chelsea to secure another one of their star men has been revealed following reports of interest from the Blues.

Villa have seen big change in their midfield this season. They’re unlikely to see Amadou Onana at all after he ruptured his ACL at the World Cup, while new signings Leon Goretzka and Joao Gomes have both spent periods unavailable.

One ever-present, at least in the Premier League, has been Boubacar Kamara, who spent a large chunk of last season sidelined with injury, but has this season started every game.

He has been linked with a few sides of late, having impressed at Villa, but former club scout Bryan King feels his club won’t let him go.

King told Football Insider: “Kamara is still a very important player for Aston Villa, he’s playing every week at the moment.

“Unai Emery likes him, he sees him as an important part of their plans, so I expect Villa will not be entertaining any offers for him, regardless of who might be interested.

“They’re not exactly blessed with an abundance of midfield talent, it’s an area where they will probably have to improve, so they’re not going to be prepared to weaken there.

“Plus, you’ve got Onana there who has been ruled out for a long time with a serious injury, so that makes any decision to sell midfielders complicated.

“They’re already lacking depth, and with Onana out, that’s a big asset and a big influence who is missing, so they certainly won’t want to lose Kamara as well.”

Chelsea interested in Boubacar Kamara

One of the clubs recently linked with Kamara are Chelsea, who signed both Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Martinez from the Villans in the summer.

Having impressed in his comeback from injury, Kamara has caught the attention of the Blues, as well as Inter Milan and Al-Hilal.

The Blues are particularly said to be monitoring the Frenchman, considering midfield reinforcements in January.

Indeed, they sold Enzo Fernandez in the summer without being able to replace him, and either in the winter or the next summer window, will want to rectify that.

Bournemouth’s Alex Scott is believed to head the queue, though the Cherries don’t want to sell him in January.

With Villa also not wanting to sell Kamara, though, the Blues might be out of luck on both fronts.

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