Mauricio Pochettino, Man Utd badge, silhouette player

According to reports, new Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino wants Como star Nico Paz to be his first signing.

On Friday afternoon, Pochettinowas finally confirmed as Man Utd’s new head coach after they sacked legend Michael Carrick.

Pochettino will officially take over next week, and the ex-Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and PSG boss faces the huge task of rebuilding Man Utd.

He joins the Red Devils with them in the Premier League relegation zone after Carrick was not sufficiently backed in this summer’s transfer window.

Man Utd have been left short in several key positions, and they could back Pochettino with multiple signings in this winter transfer window.

READ: Man Utd: Pochettino ‘powerless’ in ‘nest of vipers’ after replacing Carrick

It has been widely reported that Man Utd’s priority in the coming months will be to improve their defence, while they could also sign a new striker to cover Benjamin Sesko.

Mauricio Pochettino choose Nico Paz as his Manchester United ‘No.1’ target

However, a new report from Indykaila claims Pochettino wants Como standout Paz to be Man Utd’s ‘No.1’ target ahead of January.

The 22-year-old, who previously played for Real Madrid, has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking midfielders. He has six goals and eight assists in all competitions this season and made a huge impact against Man Utd in a recent Champions League match.

Now, Indykaila claims Pochettino has made it clear to Man Utd that he wants Paz, and club chiefs feel they can ‘complete a deal’.

READ MORE: Man Utd wanted eight midfielders over £150m trio as agents rail against ‘complicated’ six-stage transfer process

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Pochettino Identifies Nico Paz as Manchester United’s Priority Transfer Target.

‘Mauricio Pochettino has urged Manchester United to make Nico Paz their number-one transfer target.

‘The Argentine coach wants the 22-year-old secured in time for the start of next season, viewing him as a key signing to drive the club’s rebuild.

‘United’s hierarchy believe their financial resources put them in a strong position to compete for the player and complete a deal.’

Elsewhere, Man Utd are also linked with several new centre-backs, including Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Fulham’s Calvin Bassey and Brentford’s Nathan Collins.

The Red Devils are also linked with left-backs, including FC Barcelona star Alejandro Balde, after they missed out on Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall in the summer.

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