Rio Ferdinand during his role as a television pundit.

Rio Ferdinand has ripped into the Manchester United chiefs for their “clinical” dismissal of Michael Carrick.

Carrick was sacked on Thursday with Man Utd 18th on eight points after ten Premier League games and Pochettino has been drafted in as his replacement, taking charge on November 18 after committing to remain as USMNT boss for their games against Haiti.

Carrick was made to wait for his marching orders despite news of his imminent sacking being leaked at the start of this week, as CEO Omar Berrada flew out for a regularly scheduled meeting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco to ratify the decision before returning to the Carrington training ground to deliver the news in person.

United then released a statement on their official website. It read: ‘Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach.

‘Michael rejoined the club in January and guided the team to a third-placed Premier League finish by winning 12 out of the remaining 17 games of the 2025/26 season, accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period.

‘After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions.

‘Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered.

‘The club intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible.’

Ferdinand isn’t impressed with his former employers, insisting “there needs to be a face to the statement” for it to mean anything.

Speaking on his ‘Rio Reacts’ livestream, the 48-year-old ranted: “ChatGPT. Put it into ChatGPT and that’s what it spat out. It’s one of those generic, vanilla, clinical statements. That’s what I’ve been piping on about for two weeks. If and when this happens, such a situation comes, there needs to be a face to the statement.

“All these statements that get thrown out… fans don’t even care. Don’t put the statement out, fans know it’s rubbish. Bit of AI has kicked it out, thanks very much. Do you mean it? If you have someone sitting and talking, it humanises the statement. You can put someone to it. That’s what we want and need in situations like this. This is an emotional time for anyone who loves the football club.”

Michael Carrick later released a statement of his own, insisting it was his “immense privilege” to manage Man Utd.

‘There are very few who get to live that and feel it, and for that I’m incredibly grateful,’ Carrick said.

‘With that comes huge responsibility, and to be at Manchester United, you need to understand exactly what that means.

‘It’s different to anywhere else.

‘Ultimately, you need to push to be the best, but there is a culture, there are values and there are behaviours that you have to live by and respect, which have been built over a long period of time.

‘It’s a football club that is unique, with substance and history that cannot be ignored.

‘This is what inspired me every single day.

‘I want to say a big thank you to the supporters. I must say, you are a special, rare breed.

‘We’ve had some great times this year and moments we’ll all remember. The best thing about being in my position was seeing so many of you lose yourselves in the emotion of those moments, leaving the stadium desperate to come back again next time.

‘I just wanted to give you something back.

‘That love never dies.’

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