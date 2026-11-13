Jules Kounde is linked with Chelsea.

According to reports, Chelsea already have a ‘green light’ to sign FC Barcelona star Jules Kounde in this winter transfer window.

France international Koundeis a long-term Chelsea target and the Blues could have another chance to sign the versatile defender in this winter transfer window.

This is partly because Chelseacould be forced to enter the market for a new right-back in January because they may need to replace Malo Gusto, who also looks likely to be on the move in the coming months.

Chelsea valued Gusto at £75m to price him out of an exit in the summer, but a recent report from BBC Sport claimed he and the club are open to a January transfer because of his lack of game time in the early months of this season.

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The report claimed: ‘It is unclear what Chelsea’s stance is, but they were open to selling Gusto in the summer and set a £75m asking price for potential suitors.

‘Manchester City, now led by former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, were among the interested clubs, although it remains unclear whether they retain an interest.’

As mentioned, this could lead to Chelsea signing a replacement, and our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims Kounde is ‘particularly appealing’ to head coach Xabi Alonso.

And in a boost for Chelsea, Barcelona have already given the ‘green light’ for Kounde to leave ahead of the winter transfer window, while his stance on the move is also in the Blues’ favour.

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He is yet to firmly decide on whether a move to Chelsea is the right next step, but he is reportedly in favour of a move to the Premier League and London over other possible destinations.

The report claims:

The Saudi Pro League has registered significant interest in Kounde, but we are told the Frenchman’s preference is to remain in Europe, with the Premier League his main priority. ‘A move to London is also understood to appeal to the defender, who previously came close to joining Chelsea prior to moving to the Nou Camp. ‘The opportunity to revive that possibility, coupled with the prospect of working under Alonso, could make Stamford Bridge an attractive destination should he decide to leave Barcelona.’

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