Mauricio Pochettino and Manchester United legend Gary Neville

Gary Neville has warned Mauricio Pochettino against a “mistake” in the first few months at Manchester United and tipped the new manager to make widespread changes in almost all areas of the squad.

Michael Carrick was sacked on Thursday with Manchester United 18th on eight points after ten Premier League games and Pochettino has been drafted in as his replacement, taking charge on November 18 after committing to remain as USMNT boss for their games against Haiti.

Neville hopes Pochettino, who’s previously managed Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea in the Premier League, has “protected himself against the people he’s working with” at Old Trafford.

“I’m hoping Mauricio Pochettino has done a couple of things on the way in and I’m hoping he protects himself on his contract because he’ll need to,” Neville told Sky Sports News.

“I’m sure he’s stated that he needs a massive budget. I think he needs defenders straight away to get Manchester United anywhere near where they want to be this season.

“And the other thing is to make sure that he takes control of the recruitment because it’s quite clear that what happened in the summer is well below the standard again.

“He’s got to come in here and protect himself against actually the people that he’s working with. They are currently trying to employ him.

“He needs to make sure he takes the club into his own hands, into his own destiny, make sure he controls his own outcomes and make sure he’s absolutely unequivocal in getting money to improve the defence initially in January and improving the midfield and forward line next summer.”

Neville estimates that Pochettino needs 10 new players to get United back to the top table.

“If I said that the midfield that I’ve seen this season, only Kobbie Mainoo to me looks like he’s good enough,” said Neville.

“The back line, I think it needs a complete rebuild and I think we need a centre-forward.

“So I don’t know how many that is and probably you could argue we need back-up in goal as well.

“So my view would be probably, I don’t know yet, there’s probably five or six in defence, there’s two or three in midfield, there’s a goalkeeper and there’s probably a centre-forward.

“And I think you’re probably looking at about 10 players that you would need to basically rotate out.

“Lisandro Martinez told us that basically the sporting director should have brought more players in the summer, so the players know it themselves.

“So Mauricio Pochettino, who’s been around the block and knows how to manage football clubs, he’ll have a pretty good idea, having watched Manchester United many times over many years.

“He’ll know what he needs to do.”

Neville reflected on visiting Pochettino during his early days at Tottenham when he was identifying players he needed to “get rid of” and insists the Argentinian must avoid being hoodwinked by players during a possible new-manager bounce.

“I think the mistake that Mauricio could make if he comes in is that he may get an initial bounce out of them. He may get six months of bounce out of them,” Neville continued.

“I actually remember going to see him at Tottenham in his very early days. We used to, when I was coaching with England, train at Tottenham’s training ground.

“He set out very quickly within the first six to eight months in the job. He had a whiteboard in front of him in his office with all the players’ names on little markers and he actually moved a group of players over to the left-hand side of the board and said: ‘These are the ones I know I need to get rid of. These are the ones I know I can work with and build around.’

“He’s got to identify that very quickly at United and I’m sure he will do that. He’s more experienced now than he was when he was at Tottenham.

“But he’s got a big job to do in exiting players. Manchester United have been really poor at exiting players over the last 10 years. They’ve not done it very well at all.”

‘Start from scratch’

Neville insists that Pochettino has got to “start from scratch” at United after seeing every type of manager fail in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

“I can’t believe Mauricio would have looked at the last 13 years, looked at managers like David Moyes, Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal who are very experienced, brilliant operators in what they do and seen them fall short.

“He’s then seen talented managers from Europe like Amorim and Ten Hag fall short.

“He’s seen club legends who have got a lot of love for the club, who understand the values, understand how to play for Manchester United, understand what the fans want and can communicate that. He’s seen those guys fail.

“He’s seen Ralf Rangnick come in, who’s got more of a sporting director background and a business background, come in and fail and tell the club they need open-heart surgery.

“So he’s seen every type of manager fail at this football club over the last 13 years.

“He’s got to come in and basically wipe the slate clean and start from scratch and imagine that this football club is a blank canvas because everybody that’s been there in that period has been part of the failure.

“I’ve always wanted Mauricio Pochettino as the manager at United. I’ve said it numerous times that I wanted him.

“I think he’s a brilliant person. I think he’ll handle the media. I think he understands the size of the club.

“But it’s a monumental task to win everybody else over and get everybody on side and make sure he has a team that can compete.

“He’s a brilliant coach with great experience and he’s a good man.

“He also believes in young players and bringing players through and developing them and coaching them, which is what he’s going to have to do at Manchester United.

“I’ve always liked Mauricio Pochettino. Whether this is the right point for him to take the Manchester United job, who knows? We’ll find out in the next year or two.

“But I’m hoping that he’s made some pretty strong demands on the way in and that he’s got control of the club.”

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