Antonio Nusa and Oguz Aydin are both on the Aston Villa radar for January

Aston Villa have a pair of Champions League wingers on their radar as they prepare January moves, following a reveal from Fabrizio Romano.

Villa have added width to their side of late. George Hemmings, Alysson and Ibrahim Mbaye are all genuine wingers, the likes of which Unai Emery has not utilised much during his time at the club.

Players such as John McGinn and Johan Manzambi still operate out wide, the former more so, but there’s a new dimension to the Villa attack with real pace and skill on the flanks.

With the success of some of those men in mind, the Midlands outfit are believed to be looking at other wide players ahead of January.

Turkish-Football reports Fenerbahce’s Oguz Aydin has caught the eye at Villa Park amid some strong performances this season, after four goals and five assists so far this campaign.

He played for the Turkish side when they lost 6-0 to Villa in the Champions League earlier on in the season, and was one of the only men who left with any credit from his side.

Aydin is said to be seen as an alternative to Antonio Nusa should negotiations to sign the RB Leipzig wide man not come to fruition in January.

Nusa himself is in stunning form, with six goals and eight assists to his name across competitions this term.

Amid his stellar returns, the Norway international is a top target for Arsenal, though any side wanting him might find it tough in January.

Fabrizio Romano reveal on Antonio Nusa

Indeed, insider Romano has revealed Leipzig are unlikely to sanction Nusa’s departure in January.

He said: “In the January window, I think it’s going to be difficult, because Leipzig already generated a big amount of money last summer with Yan Diomandé. So it was a big sale, same position – winger – obviously a different kind of player, but still a winger.

“And so generating big money to sell Antonio Nusa in the January window would mean to completely, probably, kill the excitement up front for this team. They still have good players, but Nusa obviously is a special one, and so to sell him in January would be complicated; it would take a crazy proposal to change the plan.

“In football, never say never, because even with Diomandé, the original plan from Leipzig in February/March 2026 was, ‘Let’s keep the player, let’s offer a new contract, let me put a clause and sell him in 2027.’ But then it was impossible when these big proposals arrived. So let’s see what’s going to happen there. But in January, I think it’s unlikely.

“The interest around Nusa is growing, and it’s growing a lot, because many top clubs are sending their scouts to follow the boy, and many top clubs are talking with people close to the boy. So there is already movement around Nusa, and I would not be surprised to see something happen in general in 2027. But to say ‘in January,’ at the moment there is still no guarantee at all.”

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