Bruno Fernandes during Man Utd defeat to Como.

According to reports, Manchester United have no intention of ‘meeting’ the ‘main demand’ from Bruno Fernandes to seal a new contract.

Fernandes’ future at Man Utd has been in doubt for several months because he has entered the final year of his contract, though his current deal includes a one-year extension option.

Still, Man Utd’s hierarchy have been in talks with Fernandesover a contract extension since the summer, and The Athletic revealed on Thursday evening that the club captain has turned down the second offer of a new deal.

The report claimed: ‘United have more recently followed up with improved terms, but Fernandes is not yet satisfied, so further negotiations are anticipated.

‘Salary and length of contract are aspects being discussed for the 32-year-old, whose current deal expires in June 2027. As things stand, he can talk to foreign clubs about a potential free transfer from January. But United have the option of a further 12 months, which would overrule that freedom if triggered, and in any case the club want Fernandes to stay.’

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So, it is clear there are issues to overcome for Man Utd and Fernandes to reach an agreement over a new contract.

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk have confirmed that Fernandes has ‘rejected’ Man Utd’s latest offer of a new contract, with ‘the length of the proposed deal remaining the biggest obstacle in negotiations’.

Man Utd rule out ‘meeting Bruno Fernandes demand’

This is said to be the ‘main stumbling block’, but Man Utd are ‘unwilling to meet the demand’, with Fernandes ‘pushing for a guaranteed contract until 2030’, so ‘the two parties are at odds over his long-term future at Old Trafford’.

The same report claims Fernandes and Man Utd are keen to continue together, but there is currently a roadblock in negotiations and it remains to be seen whether an agreement can be struck.

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The report explains:

‘For now, neither side has walked away from negotiations, but Fernandes’ rejection of the latest offer underlines the significant gap that remains between the two parties. ‘The Portuguese international is still keen to continue his career at Old Trafford, but he is equally determined to secure the long-term commitment he believes his importance to United deserves. ‘With the club unwilling to guarantee a deal until 2030, the coming months could prove decisive in determining whether United can reach an agreement with their captain or are forced to consider the possibility of life without him.’

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