Mauricio Pochettino has joined Manchester United.

Manchester United have formally announced the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino and have revealed why he has been chosen to succeed Michael Carrick.

For several days, it has been clear that Pochettinowill be Man Utd’s next boss after Carrick, and the Premier League giants have now confirmed his arrival.

This week, United‘s hierarchy have moved decisively to secure a deal for Pochettino, with the club taking advantage of a release clause in his contract with the United States national team.

A couple of days later than was appropriate, Man Utd announced Carrick’s sacking on Thursday, and a few hours after it emerged that they had sealed a deal to appoint Pochettino.

Man Utd reveal reasons for appointing Mauricio Pochettino

Now, the club have confirmed that a deal has been ‘agreed’ for Pochettino to replace Carrick, and they have confirmed that he will be joined by his current USA staff after his current side’s next two international matches.

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They have also revealed five reasons why he has been selected to replace Carrick.

The club statement read: ‘Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the Manchester United men’s head coach from 18 November.

‘The club has reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

‘The Argentinian is renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players.

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‘Pochettino has consistently performed at the highest level of football across multiple leagues. He began his coaching career with Espanyol in 2009 before joining Southampton and achieving a club-record Premier League points tally in 2014.

‘During five full seasons at Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino established the club as regular UEFA Champions League contenders, securing qualification in four consecutive seasons and leading the club to its first final in the competition in 2019.

‘In 2021, he joined Paris Saint-Germain, where he won the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions before joining Chelsea in 2023.

‘Most recently he led the U.S. Men’s National Team to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup.’

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