Amazon's 'All or Nothing' team have captured 'fiery footage' of Michael Carrick in the Man Utd dressing room.

One of the criticisms aimed Michael Carrick’s way has been that he is too meek a character to have ever been a success at Manchester United, but Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’ team have captured a different side to the former Red Devils boss.

Michael Carrick became the seventh permanent manager to be sacked in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era on Thursday.

The former Red Devils midfielder was given his marching orders with United 18th in the table with just eight points from their opening ten games of the season. Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be imminently announced as his replacement.

Carrick has received plenty of sympathy after leading the Red Devils back into the Champions League last season, with fans continuing to support him through the current campaign as the problems at the club are seen as running far deeper.

CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are shouldering plenty of the blame for poor recruitment which left Carrick short, particularly in the left-back and centre-forward positions, while the £150m trio they landed in a midfield rebuild were ‘seventh or eight’ on their shortlist of recruits.

In spite of a lack of depth and quality, the players Carrick does have to choose from have not performed close to the standards they set in the second half of last season when they won 12 of 17 games under Carrick to qualify comfortably for the Champions League.

And while Carrick has fallen short of criticising his players in public to ensure a majority stayed onside, The Athletic report that ‘he did unleash on occasions in private’ and in full view of the ‘All or Nothing’ cameras that are following the Manchester United trials and tribulations this season.

There’s said to be some ‘fiery footage’ of Carrick letting rip at his players after the 2-2 draw with Everton, while he was also said to be furious following the 2-1 loss at Newcastle last season.

The report adds:

‘His dressing-room feedback at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, when United conceded an added-time equaliser, is said to be explosive. But some felt more was needed, perhaps the kind of direct antagonism during games Ferguson used to administer to get Giggs going.’

The Athletic also claim in their piece on the reasons for Carrick’s dismissal that Sir Alex Ferguson – legendary Red Devils boss who’s now a Global Ambassador for United – ‘voiced his concerns over the transfer strategy, mainly the 2024 window, to Berrada and Wilcox during a football board meeting in September’.

The report adds that ‘the forum is meant for informal discussions rather than to conduct business, but given Ferguson’s enduring passion for United, robust conversations can take place’.

The 2024 transfer window saw Man Utd sign Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui for around £180m combined.

READ NEXT: Man Utd: Pochettino ‘powerless’ in ‘nest of vipers’ after replacing Carrick