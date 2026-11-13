Man Utd: Full details on Pochettino ‘finalised terms’ revealed with real reason Glazers snubbed Howe

Incoming Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino

A new report has revealed the details of Mauricio Pochettino’s ‘finalised terms’ to become Manchester United’s next boss.

In recent days, Man Utd have been moving to secure the appointment of Pochettino as Michael Carrick’s replacement.

The former Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and PSG boss is a long-term Man Utd target, and he is finally getting a move to Old Trafford after Carrick’s sacking.

Pochettino‘s best days at Tottenham were some time ago, but he retains a strong reputation and signed a new contract as USA boss in the summer.

Many assumed that this would rule him out of a return to club football anytime soon, but his latest deal includes a release clause and he has pushed to succeed Carrick at Man Utd.

READ: Man Utd: Pochettino ‘powerless’ in ‘nest of vipers’ after replacing Carrick

On Thursday evening, David Ornstein revealed that Pochettino’s move to Man Utd is on the brink of being finalised, and that he will be in the dugout for next weekend’s match against Liverpool.

Now, our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Pochettino has ‘finalised terms’ to join Man Utd, with it suggested that his arrival could be formally announced on Friday.

TEAMtalk confirm that Pochettino is set to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract until 2029, while ‘the package will be competitive and will be in excess of the £ 5m-a-year deal predecessor Carrick was on at Old Trafford’.

Pochettino also intends to bring his current staff with him to Man Utd, and the total package for these deals will cost in excess of £10m.

It has also been reported in the last 24 hours that the Glazer family overruled director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada on who should replace Carrick, with the two club chiefs initially pushing for ex-Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe.

READ MORE: Man Utd wanted eight midfielders over £150m trio as agents rail against ‘complicated’ six-stage transfer process

However, TEAMtalk say ‘United made their decisive move [for Pochettino] over the weekend after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family approved the appointment recommended by Wilcox’.

Truth on Eddie Howe links revealed

There is also no truth to reports saying Wilcox wanted Howe, but the report has revealed the real reason why the Newcastle boss was not chosen ahead of Pochettino.

The report explains:

‘There had been suggestions that the club’s ownership had rejected some of Wilcox’s initial recommendations, including Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe. ‘However, United sources have pushed back strongly against those claims, insisting that the appointment process was not a case of Wilcox’s preferred candidates being dismissed by the owners. ‘Howe was prominent in United’s thinking during the search, but we are told the situation changed once the club became aware of Pochettino’s interest and his willingness to walk away from the United States job.’

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