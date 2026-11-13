Danny Murphy during his role as a BBC Sport pundit.

Ex-Liverpool star Danny Murphy has explained why he thinks Andoni Iraola will soon be “forced” to drop £116m star Florian Wirtz.

Wirtzhas been struggling to live up to expectations since joining Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen during the 2025 summer transfer window.

Liverpoolfended off Manchester City and Bayern Munich to sign Wirtz, but he has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League and has only impressed in flashes.

Wirtz’s performances in the Champions League have been far stronger and he did show signs of improvement in the Premier League before the international break, but Murphy does not think he is doing enough to “warrant his place”.

“Well, he’s technically very good, there’s no doubt about it. And he can see a pass, and he’s creative on his best days, he makes things happen. Is he scoring and making enough goals to warrant his place? Not when you judge him on other number tens who play that role,” Murphy told wettbasis.

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“It’s a difficult role, by the way, because at high-level football now it’s generally condensed centrally and the space is wide, whether it be fullbacks or wide players, the space is generally wide on a pitch, so he’s always playing in tight areas, and it’s not easy.

“But I think when you’re at one of the biggest clubs in Europe and in the world, and you’re playing that role, you have to be a game changer and a match winner more regularly, and I think physically, he has found it really difficult to adapt to the Premier League.

He added: “I felt like many Liverpool fans that this second season after a summer away and also just understanding the Premier League after the first season, that we would see a big improvement, and we haven’t really, if I have to be brutally honest.”

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Liverpool’s results are “going to force the manager’s hand”…

Murphy has also explained why Iraola’s hand will be “forced” on dropping Wirtz in the coming weeks.

“There comes a time where Liverpool’s results, and position in the league and where they are in the Champions League, is going to force the manager’s hand in terms of changing personnel, and that can be anybody. Not just Wirtz,” Murphy added.

“I would say at the moment, the Liverpool supporters are kind of on the fence. There’s a lot of people who are still supporting him, but there are also a lot who are saying that it’s time for a change, especially in the bigger games like the City game and the Arsenal game.

“He actually does better in Europe, and that’s understandable, but we’re not seeing enough in the big games in the Prem, and the tight matches and the ones against high-quality opposition.

“Right now he’s in a fortunate position, and we all need this at times in our career, where a manager really gives us belief, and keeps playing us, and lets us play through that little bad spell to get to a good spell.

“Now maybe the goal at Palace will do his confidence good, maybe, and we’re gonna see a rise in level in performances, we’ll have to wait and see, but at the moment, he’s not doing enough.”

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