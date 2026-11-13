Michael Carrick has been sacked by Man Utd.

Manchester United chiefs have reportedly privately ‘accepted’ that keeping Erik ten Hag triggered a ‘domino effect’ that led to Michael Carrick’s demise.

On Thursday, Man Utd confirmed Carrick’s sacking, and he is now set to be replaced by long-term target Mauricio Pochettino.

Carrickhas been poorly treated at Man Utd, but he has been out of his depth this season and deserved to be sacked after only winning three of his 15 games in charge in all competitions this term.

However, the club legend is certainly not solely to blame for Man Utd’s embarrassing start to this season, and other managers with much more experience have also failed at Old Trafford in recent years.

Carrick initially joined as Man Utd interim boss after Ruben Amorim’s sacking, with the current AC Milan boss previously succeeding Erik ten Hag.

READ: Man Utd: Pochettino ‘powerless’ in ‘nest of vipers’ after replacing Carrick

Like Carrick, Ten Hag remained in charge at Man Utd for too long, with the Dutchman deserving the sack after finishing eighth at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, after talking to other potential candidates, Man Utd kept Ten Hag and renewed his contract after he won the FA Cup, before he was sacked after only a few months of the 2024/25 season.

Manchester United admit ‘fundamental mistake’ with Erik ten Hag

Now, a report from The Telegraph claims Man Utd’s hierarchy have admitted that the decision to keep Ten Hag ahead of the 2024/25 season has ‘triggered two-and-a-half years of failure’ at Old Trafford.

READ MORE: Five Manchester United stars who Mauricio Pochettino must now build around – not Bruno Fernandes

The report explains:

‘It was, they accept now, a fundamental mistake to keep Ten Hag and, in doing so only to sack him 116 days later, caused what insiders described on Thursday as a “domino effect” that they feel has shaped much of the turbulence of the ensuing two-and-a-half years. ‘Had Ten Hag gone then, it is improbable they would have been looking for a new manager just a few months into the 2024-25 season and maybe the Ruben Amorim and Carrick eras would never have come to pass.’

Interestingly, Ten Hag recently said that Man Utd could get relegated this season.

“In the Premier League it’s certainly possible, because all the teams are simply strong,” Ten Hag said.

“They’re all strong squads, all good managers. And if you end up on the wrong side once and you really get into that vicious circle — yes, then it can become very, very difficult.”

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