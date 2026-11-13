Everton star Jack Grealish.

Jack Grealish insists he “loves playing for this club” as he apologised to the fans for “not being able to help the team” following his ‘breach of club discipline’.

Grealish hasn’t played for Everton for nearly a month, missing the defeat to Arsenal through illness before being left out of the squad for the two games against Newcastle, in the Premier League and Carabao Cup, after an unexplained absence from training.

Manager David Moyes was said to be ‘incensed’ by the England international’s no-show and speculation has been rife ever since over his future at the club.

It’s been suggested that Everton could terminate his season-long loan from Manchester City, but his appearance in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Derby on Thursday suggests a line has been drawn under the incident.

Grealish took to social media on Thursday to express his regret and reaffirm his commitment to Everton.

“Nice to be back out there with the boys today after a few good days training,” the attacker wrote on his Instagram story. “I want to apologise to the fans and everyone at the club for not being able to help the team the last few weeks.

“I love playing for this club and can’t wait to be back playing in front of you guys in an Everton shirt. See you all soon.”

Grealish faces a battle to get himself back into Everton’s starting XI as the Toffees have climbed to sixth in the Premier League, level on points with Chelsea in fifth, during his absence.

In a thinly-veiled jibe at Grealish following Everton’s Carabao Cup victory over Newcastle – the first game Grealish was out in the cold for – Moyes praised the “humility” of his side.

He said: “The one thing about Everton is that they have got real good values. All the players stand behind it and accept the values, on the pitch and off the pitch and I think the players did a good job.

“It is a small squad but we are doing our best to keep challenging. We are not accepting any excuses for nothing and I think the players are doing a great job, there was a humility about us [tonight], we have to play Newcastle again on Monday.”

And nothing we’ve seen of Everton since would suggest that they’ve in any way missed Grealish. If anything, they’ve looked like a far more balanced team.

Tyrique George – signed from Chelsea for £24m in the summer – has taken his chance on the left wing with some sparkling performances in Grealish’s stead.

For successful dribbles per 90, the 20-year-old winger ranks fifth in the Premier League, with a total of 4.37.

Everton’s uptick in form has come in large part thanks to their speed in transition and George has played a big hand in the team’s increased dynamism in attack.

Kiernan-Dewsbury Hall has been linking up brilliantly with George on that left flank and enjoying the space he’s been afforded through the play being stretched.

Moyes will no doubt say at his next press conference that it’s all water under the bridge after Grealish’s apology – the Everton boss isn’t in a position to keep Grealish out in the cold with such a thin squad.

But while Grealish will be welcomed back into the fold, a place in the starting XI looks to be beyond him for the foreseeable future.