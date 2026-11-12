Arsenal are just €15m short of completing first January signing

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are ready to offer €55million (£46m) for Antonio Nusa, according to a report, which has revealed how much the Gunners need to pay to get a deal done for the RB Leipzig winger.

Mikel Arteta’s side are going great at the moment, with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table and also picking up 10 points from four Champions League games.

However, Arsenal manager Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are keen on strengthening their squad in the middle of the season.

RB Leipzig and Norway international winger Nusa has emerged as a top target for Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Former Norwegian midfielder Kristoffer Lokberg has also backed Nusa to end up at Arsenal.

Lokberg added: “The completely obvious option in the Premier League is Arsenal.

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“The player fits their playing style, and the club has a real need.

“They basically only have Tzolis and a slightly half-hearted Eberechi Eze as options on the left wing.

“I think Arsenal sit around every day, weighing whether to pull the trigger.”

Lokberg also said: “He is one of the world’s most exciting left-wingers. We have been waiting for his potential to come to full bloom, but now it is exploding.

“Then the big clubs can no longer sit on the fence. Then you have to act quickly before he disappears, or they will be left regretting it.

“In today’s football, he is worth quite a lot. We are going to pay over 500m NKK [€48m]. Then it ultimately depends on which clubs sign up.”

According to the Italian media, Arsenal are ready to go big for Nusa in the January transfer window.

Arsenal plan for Antonio Nusa

TuttoJuve, a Juventus-centric news outlet, has claimed that Arsenal are ‘considering an offer around €55million’ for Nusa.

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While Leipzig are willing to sell the Norway international winger, the German club want ‘€70 million (£58.5m) to release their talent’.

This means that for Arsenal to complete a move for Nusa, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, the Premier League champions need to increase their offer by €15m (£12.5m).

There is interest in Nusa from Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur as well, but Arsenal are said to be in the lead, as ‘Juventus seems impossible to compete on these figures’.

The report added: ‘The Gunners are believed to have an advantage over their London rivals, thanks in part to Mikel Arteta’s coaching project.

‘Nusa would represent a particularly attractive addition due to his ability to start from the left flank, take on opponents, and create goalscoring opportunities.’

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